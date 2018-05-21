Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Before and after: this renovated ranch kitchen beautifully blends rustic with modern

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Renovated Ranch Kitchen as seen on HGTV, Laura Medicus Interiors Laura Medicus Interiors
Loading admin actions …

Denver based experts from LAURA MEDICUS INTERIORS have quite appealingly remodeled an existing ranch kitchen that was in want of some serious update. Armed with a rustic touch added in a modish way, this kitchen is brimming with designer inspiration to take home. Have a look!

VIEW FROM THE OUTSIDE: Before.

BEFORE Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

BEFORE

Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

Looking at this patio, the professional design experts knew at once that expansion of the existing window or addition of a new one would do great.

VIEW FROM THE OUTSIDE: After.

Renovated Ranch Kitchen as seen on HGTV, Laura Medicus Interiors Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

Renovated Ranch Kitchen as seen on HGTV

Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

The new added window changed the look & persona of this patio completely. It has a different color than the other windows adorning this home. Actually a salvaged window, this one is a money-saver too!  The further addition of a beer tap, a kegerator, bar top and high stools contributed a lot to transform this once sorry looking patio into a restful outdoor space.

THE KITCHEN: Before.

BEFORE Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

BEFORE

Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

Bearing some classic design suggestions, rich brown wooden cabinetry, simplistic chandelier, white walls, skylight, a pop-up open wall rack as showcase, a beige carpet and a basic dining set by the glass door, the old kitchen format was not very impressive. The stairway in the middle of the kitchen was not an alluring sight either. 

THE KITCHEN: After.

Renovated Ranch Kitchen as seen on HGTV, Laura Medicus Interiors Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

Renovated Ranch Kitchen as seen on HGTV

Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

The interior designers vaulted the ceiling, covering it with Beetle Kill Pine. A contemporary railing was designed to replace the half-walls that sat here previously. Since moving the stairway was not possible, it was simply given a facelift to match the look of the kitchen. As you saw above, an additional window was incorporated to connect to the new bar top in the patio outside. In keeping with the clients' particular liking for subway tiles, the backsplash was given a 6×6 white ceramic tile update with a subway pattern, conveying a modern twist on the classic.

The stunning wall art replaced the open rack, the new eclectic dining set was placed more inwards from the glass door and the curtain removed. The navy blue custom cabinetry by the new window, 2 open racks added above the backsplash, the bouquet chandelier above the dining area and the pendant lamps give a sneak peek into the designer marvel.

Renovated Ranch Kitchen as seen on HGTV, Laura Medicus Interiors Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

Renovated Ranch Kitchen as seen on HGTV

Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

This view allows you to closely appreciate the dining area as well as the lighting & decor.  The new red oak floors match the flooring in the rest of the home. The ceiling looks amazing, doesn't it?

FUNCTIONAL DETAILS INSIDE THE KITCHEN: Before.

BEFORE Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

BEFORE

Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

In the earlier L-shaped arrangement, mainly wood and neutral tones of white & beige dominated the scene. 

FUNCTIONAL DETAILS INSIDE THE KITCHEN: After.

Renovated Ranch Kitchen as seen on HGTV, Laura Medicus Interiors Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

Renovated Ranch Kitchen as seen on HGTV

Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors
Laura Medicus Interiors

The rejig involved a reschuffling of the kitchen components. First, a pantry was removed at the top of the staircase by the clients themselves; this was later replaced by deep lower cabinets, 2 support posts clad in beetle kill pine and several open shelves. The plain skylight was given an arched look. The stove was moved to the wall behind the refrigerator for more counter space to the left of the sink and to allow room for the new peninsula. The new window (visible on the left side of this image) added a lot of natural light & ventilation alongside lighting up the small breakfast nook by the kitchen peninsula. And of course, the injection of blue color for peninsula & cabinetry brought in dollops of refreshing poise.

Some revamp!

Transition Wood Floor to Tile Ideas
Did this interesting refurbishment story inspire you to copy?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks