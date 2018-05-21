Before and after: this renovated ranch kitchen beautifully blends rustic with modern

Looking at this patio, the professional design experts knew at once that expansion of the existing window or addition of a new one would do great.
The new added window changed the look & persona of this patio completely. It has a different color than the other windows adorning this home. Actually a salvaged window, this one is a money-saver too! The further addition of a beer tap, a kegerator, bar top and high stools contributed a lot to transform this once sorry looking patio into a restful outdoor space.
Bearing some classic design suggestions, rich brown wooden cabinetry, simplistic chandelier, white walls, skylight, a pop-up open wall rack as showcase, a beige carpet and a basic dining set by the glass door, the old kitchen format was not very impressive. The stairway in the middle of the kitchen was not an alluring sight either.
The interior designers vaulted the ceiling, covering it with Beetle Kill Pine. A contemporary railing was designed to replace the half-walls that sat here previously. Since moving the stairway was not possible, it was simply given a facelift to match the look of the kitchen. As you saw above, an additional window was incorporated to connect to the new bar top in the patio outside. In keeping with the clients' particular liking for subway tiles, the backsplash was given a 6×6 white ceramic tile update with a subway pattern, conveying a modern twist on the classic.
The stunning wall art replaced the open rack, the new eclectic dining set was placed more inwards from the glass door and the curtain removed. The navy blue custom cabinetry by the new window, 2 open racks added above the backsplash, the bouquet chandelier above the dining area and the pendant lamps give a sneak peek into the designer marvel.
This view allows you to closely appreciate the dining area as well as the lighting & decor. The new red oak floors match the flooring in the rest of the home. The ceiling looks amazing, doesn't it?
In the earlier L-shaped arrangement, mainly wood and neutral tones of white & beige dominated the scene.
The rejig involved a reschuffling of the kitchen components. First, a pantry was removed at the top of the staircase by the clients themselves; this was later replaced by deep lower cabinets, 2 support posts clad in beetle kill pine and several open shelves. The plain skylight was given an arched look. The stove was moved to the wall behind the refrigerator for more counter space to the left of the sink and to allow room for the new peninsula. The new window (visible on the left side of this image) added a lot of natural light & ventilation alongside lighting up the small breakfast nook by the kitchen peninsula. And of course, the injection of blue color for peninsula & cabinetry brought in dollops of refreshing poise.
Some revamp!