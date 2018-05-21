Before and after: this renovated ranch kitchen beautifully blends rustic with modern

The interior designers vaulted the ceiling, covering it with Beetle Kill Pine. A contemporary railing was designed to replace the half-walls that sat here previously. Since moving the stairway was not possible, it was simply given a facelift to match the look of the kitchen. As you saw above, an additional window was incorporated to connect to the new bar top in the patio outside. In keeping with the clients' particular liking for subway tiles, the backsplash was given a 6×6 white ceramic tile update with a subway pattern, conveying a modern twist on the classic.

The stunning wall art replaced the open rack, the new eclectic dining set was placed more inwards from the glass door and the curtain removed. The navy blue custom cabinetry by the new window, 2 open racks added above the backsplash, the bouquet chandelier above the dining area and the pendant lamps give a sneak peek into the designer marvel.