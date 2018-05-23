Best of the week: 9 Instagrammable living rooms

A great living room is more than just the center of a home, it's the focal point where everybody seeks to convene and spend quality time together, while drinking in the stunning designs nuances and touches that make it something to really admire.

We all know that the staples of a brilliant living room are eye-catching and comfortable sofas, proportional layouts and a really definite theme, which is why we've scoured our archives and found nine absolutely fabulous lounges that are perfect Instagram fodder. After all, if you're not snapping pictures of your living room and putting them on social media, in a bid to be the next big interior design blogger, is it really finished and perfect?