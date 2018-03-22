9 sophisticated country decor ideas to copy

Country style homes don't have to be rustic or haphazard and actually, a more sophisticated take on things can work incredibly well. It might sound as though elegant country design is something of an oxymoron, but in reality, there are a host of spectacular motifs that can contribute to a more upmarket and pretty finish.
Regardless of the physical location of a home, it can absolutely be improved with an homage to sophisticated country interiors and we're going to show you exactly how to do it with just a few simple additions and furniture choices.
It's time to get the carpenters in to design and make you an absolutely stunning set of built-in shelves. Perfect for displaying all your trinkets and knick-knacks, a built-in display like this will create a far more cozy aesthetic and if painted white, really capture the chic country look that so many people strive for in their homes. For a more modern take, integrated lighting could be included as well.
Perking up some pretty flooring has never been easier, thanks to the vast array of different rug styles that are freely available now. For an authentic country home, you might like to consider a hide rug, but there are plenty of on-trend faux sheepskin and animal skin rugs options to choose from as well. Just imagine how great a smashing rug will feel, underfoot.
Rough and ready vintage books, with torn covers, tatty spine and interesting names are always a fun and pretty way to accessorize a space, but particularly those that are trying to look a little more homey and country-esque. The best part of this is that a few trips to a thrift store and you'll have everything you need, for just a few dollars.
Country homes are frequently characterized by oversized Welsh-style dressers and we can't think of anything better for adding serious pizzazz to any hallway! Sophisticated rustic design really can be as simple as a classic and well-crafted natural wooden display cabinet
Shabby chic design motifs really work well in a country home, especially one with a more sophisticated palette. Wooden boxes, finished with a coat of pretty pastel paint and waxed for an aged look are the perfect receptacles for some gorgeous blooms that look as though they've been cut straight from the garden.
Any home that is looking to instil a seriously chic version of the country interior design aesthetic absolutely needs to make a fireplace the stand out feature in the living room! Regardless of whether an original design is in place or a modernized option, or even if there is no working fireplace at all, the hearth and mantle should have a natural engaging charm about them, like this one.
We don't think for a moment that you'd actually forget the candles in a sophisticated country home, but just in case it needed saying, they are a must! Perfect for adding some romantic and cozy ambience, not to mention heavenly scents, candles really do add a certain something.
To get that upmarket country aesthetic just right, a plethora of pretty textiles is a must! From rugs through to cushions, throws and blankets, don;t be afraid to experiment with patterns, textures and materials, but keep them as natural as possible, for a more authentic vibe.
If there is one style of interior design that can absolutely handle a little mixing and matching, it's country styling! Non-matching dining chairs are a fantastic place to start and can really add to a shabby chic aesthetic, while still looking exceptionally beautiful and eye-catching.
Be sure to investigate some shabby chic styling touches too, for a really rounded country finish.