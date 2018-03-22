9 sophisticated country decor ideas to copy

Country style homes don't have to be rustic or haphazard and actually, a more sophisticated take on things can work incredibly well. It might sound as though elegant country design is something of an oxymoron, but in reality, there are a host of spectacular motifs that can contribute to a more upmarket and pretty finish.

Regardless of the physical location of a home, it can absolutely be improved with an homage to sophisticated country interiors and we're going to show you exactly how to do it with just a few simple additions and furniture choices.