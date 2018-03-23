The perfect shower niche for your bathroom: an insight

Shower niches look natural in any kind of shower, as they’re so versatile & so basic. If planning it in the design stage, one can make it as big as desired & have it wrap around the room, connecting adjacent walls & injecting vibrancy with its tiles.

Using decorative tiles for shower niche and matching them with other embellishment details, the visual appeal of the bathroom can be enhanced manifolds. But when using tile for niche design, there are some pointers to consider:

(1) Dimension: When specifying a niche, be mindful of the tile dimensions. Tile symmetry around a niche is key; tile line ending right on the niche imparts a really clean look. Very small tile on 1 or both sides of a niche is best avoided; instead, framing the niche is a good solution.

(2) Special tiling: The shower niche may need bullnose tiling, especially with ceramic tiles that don’t have color throughout their clay body. This might be an issue with porcelain, but not so with stone.

(3) Material: It is important to specify all sides & the back of the niche. If niche is in mosaic sitting in larger field tiles, it is a good idea for the sides, back, top and bottom all to be mosaic. If it is a glass tile, it conceals the cut edge behind the field tile which is more easily workable.

(4) Waterproofing: This ensures proper drainage into the shower area. It's also particularly important with mosaic tiles. Even a small leak from a niche can cause substantial damage over time.

(5) Color: Bold color combinations, a single bright accent color (as shown), and even mix & match for textures & finishes in a variety of stylish ways are also good options to try out. Accent lighting can also make the niche stand out; however, the design & finishes should be kept simple to balance the look.