Wall colors to complement dark wood floors: 6 fantastic ideas

No matter how creative & pricey your home’s interior design or how modern your home design theme is, if the elements making up your interiors do not have visual harmony. Room decorators and design experts have always emphasized on the importance of employing furnishing & decor elements that are well suited to the size of the space AS WELL AS in harmony with one another. If your living room furniture has some bold shapes and you use a color palette of loud colors, your room will be reduced to an eyesore. The same applies to walls & floors. If your floor has a dark tonality, appropriate wall color(s) can enhance its visual appeal tastefully.

This homify article offers you 6 wonderful contemporary ideas to pair up wall color options with dark wood floors. These ideas show how you can beautifully team up the warmth of wood with chromatic allure, be it your bedroom, kitchen or dining room. Take a closer look & be inspired!