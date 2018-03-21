Your browser is out-of-date.

Wall colors to complement dark wood floors: 6 fantastic ideas

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
KOW Hausfair ALNO AG , ALNO North America
No matter how creative & pricey your home’s interior design or how modern your home design theme is, if the elements making up your interiors do not have visual harmony. Room decorators and design experts have always emphasized on the importance of employing furnishing & decor elements that are well suited to the size of the space AS WELL AS in harmony with one another. If your living room furniture has some bold shapes and you use a color palette of loud colors, your room will be reduced to an eyesore. The same applies to walls & floors. If your floor has a dark tonality, appropriate wall color(s) can enhance its visual appeal tastefully.

This homify article offers you 6 wonderful contemporary ideas to pair up wall color options with dark wood floors. These ideas show how you can beautifully team up the warmth of wood with chromatic allure, be it your bedroom, kitchen or dining room. Take a closer look & be inspired!

1. This cheery yellow designer wall pimps up the sober dark gray of the floor; the large dosage of light gray with bright yellow here & there is a visual treat all right!

ALNO North America
2. The interplay of dark gray, gray-green and gray-white shades making up parts of the walls is a chic match for the polished floor.

ALNO North America
3. With dull red, dark gray & white and the snazzy mosaic tiled segment, these hearty walls amp up the contrast with the graceful floor.

ALNO North America
4. Pastel hues & white hints make for an exquisite combo with the rich dark brown tone of the warm flooring.

Laight Street Duplex, Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
5. Spotless white walls & the beige accent wall elegantly augment the super dark, polished wooden floor laminates.

Laight Street Duplex, Rodriguez Studio Architecture PC
6. This luminous dining room with shiny floor is furthered in beauty by the magical white walls conveying the fetching Nordic essence.

Urban Scandinavian Home, Urbanology Designs
How do your jazzy walls harmonize with your dark wood floors? Share with us in comments!

