Office guest room ideas that give you more bang for your US buck

It might sound a little strange, but office guest room ideas are fast becoming a seriously popular addition to any modern home. Really, it does make sense, given how much the creative industries have grown in recent years, resulting in far more people working from home, but not everybody has enough space for an office and separate guest room, which is why combination installations are so popular now.

Making the decision to create a guest room office is a sensible and cost-effective one, but there doesn't have to be compromised for either functionality. Day to day, a combination home office can be as practical as any other, with a dedicated work space and enough storage for effective filing, while guests will be able to enjoy exorbitant amounts of comfort at just the unfurling of a day bed.

If it's proving difficult to picture how a guest bedroom and office combination could actually work, this guide has a wealth of suggestions for getting the perfect balance of comfort, style and functionality. We're being absolutely serious when we say that a guest suite/office set-up is going to seem very attractive by the end of this article.