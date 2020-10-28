Shower floor tiles: which, why and how?

Shower floor tiles need to be a big consideration when any new bathroom installation is being completed and it's surprising how many facets there actually are to take into account. Everybody will have a different idea as to what is the best tile for shower floor areas, but the age of a home, wider styling and intended frequency of use will all play a part, not to mention costs.

Any bathroom designer will be explicit in their advice as to the optimum shower flooring materials, but all of them will agree on the following:

- shower tiles must be non-porous

- finishes need to be non-slip

- grout lines need to be easy to keep clean and mold-free

This guide has been created in order to help answer all the pressing questions that choosing the right shower floor tiles will raise, but naturally, personal choices and aesthetic preferences will be the final consideration.