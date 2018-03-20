5 Bay Area ranch-houses that will take your breath away!

Agreed that the name sounds somewhat peculiar for something so amazeballs, but this spectacularly unique build in Carmel Valley deserves a dekko. Designed in tune with the client's love of traditional ranches, with chic contemporary touches added here & there, this ranch home has a magnificent presence. The low but longish design complements the traditional aesthetic of a ranch home tastefully. Generous glazing jazzes it up further; the intrinsic connection between interior & exterior spaces alongside the voguish modern elements is truly endearing!

This ranch home is literally bedded into the environment with a sizable character of sustainability. How so? The excavated earth has been thoughtfully used to construct the walls, allowing for a considerably self-regulating & eco-friendly dwelling. Rainwater harvesting tanks & solar panels further its persona beyond just a modern ranch. Impressive! The interior has the kitchen at its heart. With an appealing rustic meets retro design scheme, this modern architectural masterpiece simply continues to amaze you.

Have you ever seen a green patch as wonderful as this one here? The unmistakable ranch look with the shaped roof & large proportions really make you marvel at the very design idea.