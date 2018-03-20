5 Bay Area ranch-houses that will take your breath away!

If you thought that ranch homes were nothing more than unremarkable wooden chalets, with plain log walls and masses of stabling, this homify article is exactly what you need to shake off that preconception right away. San Francisco based architects from FELDMAN ARCHITECTURE have lent their expert architectural design to create ranch houses that will definitely make you sit up and take notice.
Modern homey comfort with an assured promise of wide open spaces, fresh air and tranquil natural environs is hard to ignore especially when it offers a welcome respite away from the mundane hustle-bustle of contemporary urban life. Have a closer look at these 5 smashing ranch homes from the Bay area and we believe that you'll surely start contemplating one for your own self… get, set, go!
Agreed that the name sounds somewhat peculiar for something so amazeballs, but this spectacularly unique build in Carmel Valley deserves a dekko. Designed in tune with the client's love of traditional ranches, with chic contemporary touches added here & there, this ranch home has a magnificent presence. The low but longish design complements the traditional aesthetic of a ranch home tastefully. Generous glazing jazzes it up further; the intrinsic connection between interior & exterior spaces alongside the voguish modern elements is truly endearing!
This ranch home is literally bedded into the environment with a sizable character of sustainability. How so? The excavated earth has been thoughtfully used to construct the walls, allowing for a considerably self-regulating & eco-friendly dwelling. Rainwater harvesting tanks & solar panels further its persona beyond just a modern ranch. Impressive! The interior has the kitchen at its heart. With an appealing rustic meets retro design scheme, this modern architectural masterpiece simply continues to amaze you.
Have you ever seen a green patch as wonderful as this one here? The unmistakable ranch look with the shaped roof & large proportions really make you marvel at the very design idea.
Just look at that roof! Gentle curves ensure that the photovoltaic panels get the maximum exposure- this is a logical, striking feature full of practicality. No?
This side profile lets you appreciate the ample glazing. This glazed end wall is where the main living room area has been masterfully located so that you can soak in those stunning views whenever possible.
A true visual treat, the warm & comfy interior is as impressive as the building itself. Note the smashing outside views, the massive proportions and the essence of traditional ranches. Natural wood is key to this interior; but throw in some retro furniture and you have a captivating home full of character, that inspires you to keep exploring it!
Oh my! The ranch-house enjoys this lovely vista that says more than anyone ever could…
Elegantly nestled in a thriving walnut farm, this modern Holister ranch home tastefully brings together eco-living, spectacular views & contemporary architecture with an effortless natural poise. The master architect team has not only come up with this fantastic design that conveys their green thinking, but also ensured that no interior practicality be compromised in favor of trendy green initiatives. A variety of materials like wood, stone, steel & glass have been incorporated to contrast AND complement eco-friendly rammed earth walls.
This ranch-home has been awarded LEED Gold performance accreditation, thanks to passive heating & cooling, using alternative energy, sustainable-harvested materials and a remarkable drought-tolerant landscape design. Having been situated perfectly for maximizing the efficiency of the solar panels, this home is efficiently equipped. And the styling will leave you wondering why you've never thought of having such an eco-ranch before!
Very much a part of the landscape, this modish take on a traditional ranch stands out while being alluringly bedded into the surroundings. Don't you agree from this image?
This bird's eye view of the ranch elicits a WOW as you get an idea of the whopping size of the home. With ample comfort and a close connection to the outdoors in every facet, this home is far from the traditional wooden cabin ranch homes that we generally come across.
Behold! Polished concrete floors & sensational black metal frameworks offer unquestionably modern designs here, tastefully contrasted with a sassy swathe of rich natural wood. Simple shapes & crisp lines are supported by sunshine at every turn & angle; the consistent palette of colors lends chic cohesion on a grand scale.
What do you think about this bedroom with a view? While the furnishing has been kept simple & minimal, the vista is just out of this world, and hence so much built-in glazing here. After all, you wouldn't need anything other than a cushy bed, when you have such dramatic views to feast on and relax to your heart's content. How welcoming!
Surprise, surpise! This ranch-home boasts of a glorious swimming pool as well. Replete with a delightful party-ready cabana and an extensive sunbathing terrace, this is basically a whole new level of luxury rural home-design.
The dream of owning an idyllic wooden cabin home is something we can all relate to. And this next ranch home in Healdsburg village is a woodland retreat that will bowl you over with its grandeur, making you wonder if it is at all possible for a humble wooden cabin to be all that glorious.
We are sure that you had something a tad more modest, rustic & traditional in mind, but this modern, huge and unabashedly luxurious wooden home is simply a stroke of pure architectural genius!
The U-shape of this ranch-home makes it perfect for a central, sociable outdoor area, but this awesome swimming pool right in the middle of it is a true manna from heaven! We can't stop gushing at how the ranch-house itself appears to bow in the middle, going from double to single-storey and back again. Intriguing indeed!
With the main body of the ranch-home garbed in natural wood, it is only logical that this dreamy cabana-esque addition would be roofed using natural bamboo, to maintain the earthy & organic materials palette. The pool looks divine here and with no one overlooking the site, it's curiously private as well!
An appealing picture of comfort, this living room looks simply astonishing and refreshingly modern. The pneumatic window panel that leads out to an open terrace, the minimalist decor and the amazingly cozy chairs which offer snug seating… .everything is so engaging.
In terms of dining with a view, this ranch-home takes the cake. The basic, simple, almost rustic dining furniture looks beautiful in such a modern setting. And that polished concrete floor is just exquisite!
This image is a celebration of seamless integration of living spaces. The trend of sliding doors which disappear into interior walls is here to stay and this one, which leads to a gorgeous en-suite bathroom, is an undisputed winner! Polished concrete and natural wood maintain the jazzy minimalist scheme with graceful perfection.
Despite its modern shape, the fetchingly rustic nature of this Portola Valley ranch-home has been carefully preserved. Neatly nestled in among mature trees & in a dreamy rural location, this ranch-home is much more than a country dwelling. The black wood cladding works wonders to establish a rustic aesthetic, but the interiors narrate an entirely different story. Sleek white surfaces meet pared back natural wood and their dialogue celebrates modern convenience within a natural setting. Simply wonderful!
It is a real visual delight how this home enjoys its connection to the garden; the contemporary landscaping scheme is no less either.
Note how tastefully the modern detailing complements the natural suggestions outside the home-gym here. The concrete floor injects a muted sass. The gravel & pebble garden path adds a charming earthy essence that furthers the overall visual soundness.
The corridor elaborates the dapper blend of chic, crisp lines of simplistic light wood and the clear urbanity of the comely white surfaces. Add to that generous dollops of warm daylight & pleasing views through expansive glass windows, and you have this ideal window-side nook to sit back & relax with your choicest brew.
Or would you rather this comfy seat upstairs in the fresh natural goodness?
Different formats of wood, clear glass, stone with rugged finish and concrete bedeck the exterior face of this snug ranch-home that neither skimps on modishness nor compromises its bucolic, close to nature persona. What a design!
Carmel Valley houses this ranch-home that is sufficiently modern yet specifically designed to maximize the beauty of the location. Much more than just a garden, the outdoor spaces of this property were the inspiration behind the innovative horseshoe-shaped building, which preserves a 100-year-old Valley Oak tree at its center. Some concept, eh?
In this contemporary version of a traditional ranch-home, employing modern materials should have been discordant with the tranquil location, but it is not so. This is because the modern touches have been carefully selected so as to blend in seamlessly and age appropriately, with the cedar cladding being the main component. The interior is also quite noteworthy. You might be expecting something surprisingly modern, but what we see inside the home are elements of ranch inspiration with organic materials & natural wood making up the vast structural facets to create a warm ambiance bearing a strong country feel.
But hold on! Everything is not that quaint & rustic here, as there is a pool that you simply HAVE to see…
Isn't this 70 foot swimming pool at the back-side of the house a wonderful little surprise tucked away among the trees?
To the side of the pool are an outdoor grill & a patio. The patio's west-facing position makes it the ideal spot to enjoy those warm Californian summer afternoons & breezy night times with the near & dear ones, relaxing and entertaining.
Taking a closer look, you can find appealing contrasts of textures & surfaces sitting next to one another. First you have the roughly cut rugged stone walls next to large panes of polished glass, then there's the corrugated steel cladding on the exterior well contrasted with the smooth Aluminum apertures. And last but not the least, big concrete paving stones sit on fine gravel garden-beds. A house of chic contrasts… .check!
This multi-level corner of the house looks out over the pool, and how! An uncovered terrace with a solid glass rail bedecks one side of the second floor, and with vibrant-hued loungers it adds a welcome dash of playfulness to the harsh lines of the exterior.
This ritzy outdoor pavilion is connected to the kitchen and can be opened up fully once the doors are slid back into the walls. Big cushy sofas are placed facing an open fireplace, with this pavilion overlooking the pool & patio area while still remaining sheltered by a large overhang. Imagine relishing freshly prepared delectables here as you enjoy the views and soak in the relaxing warmth!
This ranch-home also boasts of guest suites and a part of one of the guest suites, this auxiliary wing features it's own private kitchen & living room (wow!) and is connected to the main house by covered walkways. So, not only do the homeowners enjoy the serenity of the outdoors, but so do their guests! Fancy a quiet time on that easy chair perched on the wooden deck? Time out!
