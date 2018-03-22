7 beautiful Library Ladder Inspirations

Library ladders are a wonderful addition to your home library as it not only help you to reach those high places but thus allows you to have more books and space-saving loft type shelves to maximize on floor space. This for, example, includes the use of a rolling loft ladder to allow you access with ease to your books on the top shelves. You can get great inspiration and help from professionals at homify to help turn your home into your perfect space!

Ladders for your library is available in a myriad of materials, colors and designs which make it easy to choose the perfect one for your home or even have one custom-made and suited for your interior library space or office. The most common ladders found in a home include but are not limited to closet metal ladders or a wooden library ladder. Another great fact about having library ladders is that they beat having a built staircase which will take up more space and may look bulky.

Let's have a look at these great library ladder ideas for your home or office: