13 stunning apartments in New York

It's not going to come as a huge shock that New York is filled with architects and interior designers that are utterly phenomenal at their jobs and adept at creating unique, striking and intrinsically covetable homes for their clients, but how often do you see some of their best work collated together? Well today, we're going to showcase 13 of our all-time favorite New York apartments that are more than just beautifully located; they are also amazingly adaptable and could all be perfect family homes.

We'll be focusing on the main living areas for the purpose of this article, so get ready to see some seriously incredible living rooms and kitchens, as open-plan interiors are a much-used motif that allows for better use of precious space. Home envy will be descending in T-minus five seconds…