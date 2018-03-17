Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This fabulous Berwyn kitchen is a designer bargain!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Bishop Medium Cherry Kitchen, Main Line Kitchen Design Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Bala Cynwyd based kitchen planners from MAIN LINE KITCHEN DESIGN have come up with the wonderful Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen that sits pretty at the heart of a Berwyn, PA home done up in the elegant classic style. This beautiful well-lit kitchen dazzles in humble nobility of wood, grace of granite and the contemporary modular sass. Loaded with chic storage and ample working space, this kitchen conveys a smart use of wall space for practical flair. The neutral color palette of taupe and white injects a tranquil poise that adds to the hearty feel of inviting warmth. Strategic lighting ensures that cooking in this kitchen is an enjoyable experience. 

Though designed with the quintessential classic essence, this kitchen has been given modern usefulness and plentiful room. The shiny granite countertop serves as a worktop as well as a breakfast bar. Overhead cabinets contribute to the tidy organization. Down lights & underlighting supplement the plentiful natural light well. Thoughtfully planned, this kitchen is made up of tasteful (pun intended!) elements throughout. Sounds exciting? Let us have a homify tour of this kitchen and be awash with inspiration to take home!

The wholesome picture of designer fulfillment.

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen cherry wood,kitchen,kitchen design,cherry floor,cherry cabinets
Main Line Kitchen Design

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

The engaging granite benchtop is a generous space with functional finesse.

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen soapstone,valance,cherry valance
Main Line Kitchen Design

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

The sober overhead cabinetry beautifully utilizes the wall corners.

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen soapstone countertop
Main Line Kitchen Design

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

With sufficient space to store kitchen utensils & accessories, neat organization is a cakewalk here.

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen stacked crown,two piece crown,cherry crown
Main Line Kitchen Design

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

Modular suggestions bring in modern usefulness in the delicate conventional charm.

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen wall ovens,french door,refrigerator
Main Line Kitchen Design

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

The rich color and warm core of the wooden parquet floor adds generously to the sumptuousness.

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen soapstone countertop
Main Line Kitchen Design

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Ideally placed lighting makes sure that a big dollop of convenience enhances the taste of your dishes.

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen cherry hood
Main Line Kitchen Design

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

Take a break here with a relaxing hot cuppa and soothing outside views… watsay?

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen kitchen design
Main Line Kitchen Design

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

This welcoming nook is ideal to relish a quick snack as you have a heart-to-heart with your loved one cooking in the kitchen.

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen kitchen design,G shaped kitchen,penninsula,wood hood,soapstone
Main Line Kitchen Design

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

How about some palliative views as you do the dishes and hum your favorite tunes?

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen kitchen cabinets,kitchen countertops,renovation,remodeling
Main Line Kitchen Design

Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

Fancy a kitchen like this but wondering where to look for good professional guidance? Avail of our free consultation service and get started on your dream kitchen!

Black interior doors: the new design trend
Which of these amazing design ideas did you pick to copy?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks