This fabulous Berwyn kitchen is a designer bargain!

Bala Cynwyd based kitchen planners from MAIN LINE KITCHEN DESIGN have come up with the wonderful Bishop Medium Cherry Raised Panel Kitchen that sits pretty at the heart of a Berwyn, PA home done up in the elegant classic style. This beautiful well-lit kitchen dazzles in humble nobility of wood, grace of granite and the contemporary modular sass. Loaded with chic storage and ample working space, this kitchen conveys a smart use of wall space for practical flair. The neutral color palette of taupe and white injects a tranquil poise that adds to the hearty feel of inviting warmth. Strategic lighting ensures that cooking in this kitchen is an enjoyable experience.

Though designed with the quintessential classic essence, this kitchen has been given modern usefulness and plentiful room. The shiny granite countertop serves as a worktop as well as a breakfast bar. Overhead cabinets contribute to the tidy organization. Down lights & underlighting supplement the plentiful natural light well. Thoughtfully planned, this kitchen is made up of tasteful (pun intended!) elements throughout. Sounds exciting? Let us have a homify tour of this kitchen and be awash with inspiration to take home!