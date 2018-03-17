Patio doors: taking the guesswork out of style selection

It's understandable that a lot of people look to complete cost-effective patio revamp projects, as, in essence, this is a space that doesn't need to be the start of the show, given that the garden will always draw more attention, but there is one element that can't be skimped on; the patio doors.

Look at any stunning patio design projects and one thing will quickly become clear; that gorgeous patio doors, which create a seamless connection between the inside and outside of a house, are a staple inclusion and moreover, can actually make or break the finished aesthetic.

For anyone that hasn't ever given a lot of thought to the way patio doors look, now is the time, because there are numerous types of patio doors to choose from now. Whether a contemporary, rustic or traditional aesthetic is wanted, there is a perfect set of doors just waiting to be installed, but materials, budgets and usability need to be taken into account, alongside affordability, which is where this handy guide comes in.

The following styles of doors are the most popular for patio areas and the associated pros and cons have been listed, to make for an easy final choice.