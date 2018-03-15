A sneak peek into the world of plantation shutters

Plantation shutters offer a great idea to cover sliding glass doors. These shutters are truly advantageous, they block light, offer privacy, and bring home an appealing & sophisticated look. But prior to the purchase, you must be mindful of the most befitting size, type & material of the shutters. There are some Dos and Don'ts:

Dos:

1) Before choosing shutters for your sliding glass doors, carefully consider the available space. By-pass shutters occupy less floor space when open, but it is not possible to completely open the shutters. You can open folding shutters completely to reveal the entire glass door, but when open they require a couple feet of clear space around the door.

2) Energy efficiency is another important aspect to be taken care of; large glass doors allow a lot of air to pass through and insulated shutters help you save a lot on heating & cooling.

3) Avail the numerous options for plantation shutters. Shutters made of wood or synthetic material which can be painted or stained with different colors are a wonderful style idea to match the existing decor. Specially made shutters for uniquely shaped windows are also available.

Don’ts:

1) Off the rack shutters to be fitted onto your standard looking sliding glass doors are a big no-no as once home, it will be quite noticeable if they come out to be an inch or two off. So, it is better to stick to custom plantation shutters to make sure that everything desirably measures up.

2) Brightly colored or off the wall shutter options may be in vogue, but quality is the key here. It is important to ensure the long term utility of the shutters rather than just heeding to its style quotient at the moment.

3) Do not get carried away by low-priced inferior quality shutters, they are quite likely to incur more expenditure in the long run. It is better to select a high quality shutter that will last long.