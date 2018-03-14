This renovated Pennsylvania home is enveloped in natural goodness

This homify story celebrates a modern Pennsylvania dwelling created by remodeling. Philadelphia based architect house METCALFE ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN reconceived this mid-century kit house by reorienting the house towards its backyard and adding a jazzy glass connector bridge, linking a new bedroom nestled in the trees to the rest of the home.
Sitting amidst greens and boasting of cozy outdoor spaces, armed with ample glazing to let in plenty of natural light and oodles of woody warmth, this stylish modern home is full of comfort. While renovating, the expert architects have ensured that the tree-filled vistas are not compromised. A soothing neutral interior palette drawing from the ageless beauty of the wood & white combo, a graceful exterior aspect and the appealing artificial illumination inside make sure that every facet of this home is a welcoming visual delight. Sounds exciting? Take a closer look!
Interior lights make this contemporary single-family home look like a dazzling gem sitting pretty with its natural surroundings adding to the refreshing accents.
This facade conveys the simplistic soberness of the clean lines of this modern design adorned using beige-brown tones. The encompassing wilderness injects plentiful tranquility.
In this view you can closely appreciate the roomy balcony with wooden flooring as well as the horizontal ventilators lining the roof.
This wide wooden door lets you inside the comfy dwelling; the floor-to-ceiling clear glass windows allow for smashing views & loads of daylight. The bauble pendant lamp brings in a pop of style. Note the simplistic dark hued stone floor. Want a moment to settle on that red cushioned chair and soak in the palliative outside views?
Here, let us take a while to gush at how the restrained furnishings, generous natural light and tasteful decor create a fantastic spacious lounging area full of restful vibes, overlooking the balcony. The skylight makes for a chic crown bedecking the wooden ceiling. A wooden sliding door leads inside to the kitchen.
This modern kitchen is a winner on all fronts—be it the elegant benchtops, the big kitchen island, the daylight pouring in amply, the sumptuous vistas, the storage convenience, the modular appliances or the chic lighting. The shiny wooden floor adds wholesome warmth to the delectable experience.
This view allows you to clearly see how beautifully the skylights have been so positioned to illuminate the entire corridor. Also visible is the glass connector bridge on the first level, that links the bedroom to the rest of the home spaces.
With wooden framed sliding glass doors leading out to the balcony, this bedroom has everything singing in melodious notes of restfulness. Thoughtfully furnished and generously lit, this snug bedroom is an assured promise of absolute comfort.
What a bathroom! Dolled up in beige, dark wood & white tonalities and equipped with floor tiles, this modern space is indeed ideal to wash away all your worries. Care for an aromatic soak in the roomy bathtub?