This renovated Pennsylvania home is enveloped in natural goodness

This homify story celebrates a modern Pennsylvania dwelling created by remodeling. Philadelphia based architect house METCALFE ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN reconceived this mid-century kit house by reorienting the house towards its backyard and adding a jazzy glass connector bridge, linking a new bedroom nestled in the trees to the rest of the home.

Sitting amidst greens and boasting of cozy outdoor spaces, armed with ample glazing to let in plenty of natural light and oodles of woody warmth, this stylish modern home is full of comfort. While renovating, the expert architects have ensured that the tree-filled vistas are not compromised. A soothing neutral interior palette drawing from the ageless beauty of the wood & white combo, a graceful exterior aspect and the appealing artificial illumination inside make sure that every facet of this home is a welcoming visual delight. Sounds exciting? Take a closer look!