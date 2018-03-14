Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This renovated Pennsylvania home is enveloped in natural goodness

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Seidenberg House, Metcalfe Architecture & Design Metcalfe Architecture & Design Single family home
Loading admin actions …

This homify story celebrates a modern Pennsylvania dwelling created by remodeling. Philadelphia based architect house METCALFE ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN reconceived this mid-century kit house by reorienting the house towards its backyard and adding a jazzy glass connector bridge, linking a new bedroom nestled in the trees to the rest of the home.

Sitting amidst greens and boasting of cozy outdoor spaces, armed with ample glazing to let in plenty of natural light and oodles of woody warmth, this stylish modern home is full of comfort. While renovating, the expert architects have ensured that the tree-filled vistas are not compromised. A soothing neutral interior palette drawing from the ageless beauty of the wood & white combo, a graceful exterior aspect and the appealing artificial illumination inside make sure that every facet of this home is a welcoming visual delight. Sounds exciting? Take a closer look!

Luminous face enveloped in greenery.

Seidenberg House, Metcalfe Architecture & Design Metcalfe Architecture & Design Single family home exterior,night,modern,contemporary,windows,transparency
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design

Seidenberg House

Metcalfe Architecture & Design
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design
Metcalfe Architecture & Design

Interior lights make this contemporary single-family home look like a dazzling gem sitting pretty with its natural surroundings adding to the refreshing accents. 

Another sober aspect.

Seidenberg House, Metcalfe Architecture & Design Metcalfe Architecture & Design Single family home exterior,contemporary,modern
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design

Seidenberg House

Metcalfe Architecture & Design
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design
Metcalfe Architecture & Design

This facade conveys the simplistic soberness of the clean lines of this modern design adorned using beige-brown tones. The encompassing wilderness injects plentiful tranquility. 

Seidenberg House, Metcalfe Architecture & Design Metcalfe Architecture & Design Single family home facade,detail,corner,windows,metal
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design

Seidenberg House

Metcalfe Architecture & Design
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design
Metcalfe Architecture & Design

In this view you can closely appreciate the roomy balcony with wooden flooring as well as the horizontal ventilators lining the roof.

Into the haven of repose.

Seidenberg House, Metcalfe Architecture & Design Metcalfe Architecture & Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase entry,modern,custom door,glass,open
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design

Seidenberg House

Metcalfe Architecture & Design
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design
Metcalfe Architecture & Design

This wide wooden door lets you inside the comfy dwelling; the floor-to-ceiling clear glass windows allow for smashing views & loads of daylight. The bauble pendant lamp brings in a pop of style. Note the simplistic dark hued stone floor. Want a moment to settle on that red cushioned chair and soak in the palliative outside views?

Roomy comfort is easy on the eyes.

Seidenberg House, Metcalfe Architecture & Design Metcalfe Architecture & Design Modern Bedroom wood ceiling,bedroom,wood paneling,modern,contemporary,master bedroom
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design

Seidenberg House

Metcalfe Architecture & Design
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design
Metcalfe Architecture & Design

Here, let us take a while to gush at how the restrained furnishings, generous natural light and tasteful decor create a fantastic spacious lounging area full of restful vibes, overlooking the balcony. The skylight makes for a chic crown bedecking the wooden ceiling. A wooden sliding door leads inside to the kitchen. 

Hearty, open and lighted up in vogue.

Seidenberg House, Metcalfe Architecture & Design Metcalfe Architecture & Design Modern Kitchen kitchen
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design

Seidenberg House

Metcalfe Architecture & Design
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design
Metcalfe Architecture & Design

This modern kitchen is a winner on all fronts—be it the elegant benchtops, the big kitchen island, the daylight pouring in amply, the sumptuous vistas, the storage convenience, the modular appliances or the chic lighting. The shiny wooden floor adds wholesome warmth to the delectable experience.  

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Poised connection.

Seidenberg House, Metcalfe Architecture & Design Metcalfe Architecture & Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase foyer,corridor,catwalk,walkway,skylight,glass floor
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design

Seidenberg House

Metcalfe Architecture & Design
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design
Metcalfe Architecture & Design

This view allows you to clearly see how beautifully the skylights have been so positioned to illuminate the entire corridor. Also visible is the glass connector bridge on the first level, that links the bedroom to the rest of the home spaces.

Seidenberg House, Metcalfe Architecture & Design Metcalfe Architecture & Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase catwalk,corridor,glass floor,metal,skylight
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design

Seidenberg House

Metcalfe Architecture & Design
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design
Metcalfe Architecture & Design

Sanctum of relaxation.

Seidenberg House, Metcalfe Architecture & Design Metcalfe Architecture & Design Modern Bedroom bedroom,glass wall,open wall,ceiling fan,white,wood floors
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design

Seidenberg House

Metcalfe Architecture & Design
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design
Metcalfe Architecture & Design

With wooden framed sliding glass doors leading out to the balcony, this bedroom has everything singing in melodious notes of restfulness. Thoughtfully furnished and generously lit, this snug bedroom is an assured promise of absolute comfort. 

Hygiene, convenience and total well-being.

Seidenberg House, Metcalfe Architecture & Design Metcalfe Architecture & Design Modern Bathroom wood paneling,bathroom,floating vanity,master bath
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design

Seidenberg House

Metcalfe Architecture & Design
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design
Metcalfe Architecture & Design

What a bathroom! Dolled up in beige, dark wood & white tonalities and equipped with floor tiles, this modern space is indeed ideal to wash away all your worries. Care for an aromatic soak in the roomy bathtub? 

Understanding Craftsman style homes
How does your cushy pad embrace nature? Share with us in comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks