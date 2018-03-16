Black interior doors: the new design trend

Black interior doors are making a serious splash in terms of new and exciting ways to add a little flair to otherwise understated and uneventful interior design schemes and what's more, they are being used in increasingly inventive and beautiful ways. Far from creating an undeniably Gothic and overbearing aesthetic, black doors have a natural ability to add a different type of elegance to any home
Whether the look is gained by painting interior doors black or simply selecting colourful versions of standard interior divides, the design world is sitting up and getting behind this fantastic new idea and has come up with a plethora of reasons why absolutely everybody needs to consider doing the same.
The most pertinent reasons for choosing black interior doors appear to be:
(1) They look classy. Not just statically classy or old fashioned, but edgy and sophisticated. White and natural wood doors have their own kind of charm, but black demonstrates a keen handle on fashion.
(2)They naturally support other dark elements in a home, without creating a monochrome licorice allsort novelty aesthetic.
(3)They are great for hiding dirt and damage. No further explanation needed here!
(4)They can really frame a space with increased authority, thanks to the darkness.
(5)Standard or cheap doors will instantly look more expensive when finished in black.
(6)They look far more polished than white doors.
A dark interior door isn't a huge stretch in terms of communal living spaces and it's clear to see in this picture that any living room would look phenomenal with a piquantly contrasting interior door, but it's worth thinking about the more intimate spaces too.
Bedrooms have a tendency to be neutral, light and airy rooms that are conducive to rest and recuperation, which might sound at odds with black doors, but in actual fact, the two concepts work beautifully together. It would be especially interesting to see something like a Scandinavian bedroom project, finished with jet black doors. In theory, it shouldn't work, but it most probably would.
It's an absolute fact that black kitchens have been enjoying a serious surge in popularity and not simply because they offer a wealth of practicality. Easier to keep clean, or at least 'looking' clean, they also add some depth of design to an otherwise functional space that sometimes loses sight of the need for a touch of fashion.
In a small kitchen, top and bottom cabinets, even bespoke ones, with black doors, could be a little too cloying and claustrophobic, but large spaces could make it work. Alternatively, simply choosing black doors for the lower cupboards would look great, make a real statement and yet not get too gothic. Perfect.
Installing black doors is only one part of the process, as door frames need to be taken into account as well. For the full-on effect, black trims can be used, but black interior doors with stained trim can work equally well. If wooden flooring is in place, matching the trim stain color to that of the floorboards will create a cohesion that is so seamless, interior designers the world over would be scrabbling to claim the project for their portfolio.
Black on black looks great but can be a degree of boldness that is hard to accept, so stained wood trim is a good midway point that will draw on other material influences.
For a really gentle introduction to bold interior color use, in particular, black interior doors, installing them into bright white frames is a great idea. Offering a natural and adjacent contrasting point, this is a way of embracing darker and more unusual interior design nuances, without fully committing to something that feels way too bold.
A really good way to tie this look together would be to frame all the art in a home in black frames, to mirror, only in reverse, the door framing style. Cohesion comes in many forms, including mirror images.
Now that black interior doors and kitchen cabinet doors have been addressed, it's time to think about how other installations, particularly large ones, could get in on the action. Built-in carpentry seems like a natural fit, which is why bedroom furniture or even a home office set-up, with large filing cabinets, could look perfect with jet black doors.
To tie bold door colors into a wider theme, it would be a good idea to extend the black finish to other notable pieces of furniture too, such as beds or desks.
Black interior doors can have an impact on outside styling too, if connecting doors are given the darker treatment. Even if, from the outside, doors are one color, that doesn't mean that they can't be black on the inside, to add some contrast. Even better is that the framing technique discussed earlier would be extra effective, when garden views are the images being amplified by black interior doors with glass.
These innovative designs really are dynamic and adaptive!