Black interior doors: the new design trend

The most pertinent reasons for choosing black interior doors appear to be:

(1) They look classy. Not just statically classy or old fashioned, but edgy and sophisticated. White and natural wood doors have their own kind of charm, but black demonstrates a keen handle on fashion.

(2)They naturally support other dark elements in a home, without creating a monochrome licorice allsort novelty aesthetic.

(3)They are great for hiding dirt and damage. No further explanation needed here!

(4)They can really frame a space with increased authority, thanks to the darkness.

(5)Standard or cheap doors will instantly look more expensive when finished in black.

(6)They look far more polished than white doors.