TV above the fireplace or not: is it a solution for my TV placement?

Finding enough inspiration as to how to install a fireplace in a living room isn't difficult, but when there is a very specific style of mounting being considered, there are a number of very pertinent questions that need to be addressed before a final decision is made. For the purposes of this guide, mounting a TV above a working fireplace is the central issue and it's one that is fraught with questions and concerns.

The main issues that should be considered, in respect to a wall-mounted, above fireplace TV are:

- Why even consider such a placement?

- Is is safe to mount a TV above a fireplace?

- Will the TV be damaged in the long run?

- Who could benefit from a TV in this position?

- Are there any alternative ideas?

All of these questions will be addressed in this guide, to make sure that a reasoned decision has been made and that every living room will look and function as well as possible. After all, no interior designer wants to complete a decorating project only for something to go wrong because of ill-advised technology placement.