Kelly green: what it is and how to use it

St Patrick's Day is fast approaching and with that comes a myriad of green decorations and a whole new audience for one of nature's most beloved color schemes, but what is Kelly green, why is it so incredibly popular and why are people increasing choosing to use it as a main part of an interior design endeavor?

Kelly green has the terrific benefit of being a bold and rich hue, but without aligning to either the blue or yellow end of the spectrum. In short, it is considered by many to be a true middle green that is easy to accessorize, clearly derived from nature and offers charming connotations to Ireland as well. Used en masse, Kelly green can't help but look decidedly dazzling, which is why most interior designers suggest choosing a slightly softer tone for large surfaces.

The real questions are, how does Kelly green compare to other popular shades, where should it be used and what will it work with? This guide will aim to answer all of these questions and more. Bold color connoisseurs are made with articles like this.