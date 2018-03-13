Understanding Craftsman style homes

Craftsman bungalows have a tendency to be modest properties that are defined by attractive gables and dominant dormers. They have the benefit of a simple facade aesthetic and deceptively compact perceived dimensions, but it's the extra detailing that really sets them apart.

Frequently furnished with hand-finished wood and creative stonework, Craftsman homes will often showcase the following features:

- An inviting entrance often secluded underneath a pretty porch. The styling will often feature wood and rustic overtones, as well as square columns that will prop up the porch itself.

- Earthy tones that offer an intrinsic connection to nature. Browns, beiges and pale pastels are very common.

- Rugged stone foundations that offer strength and style.

- Cottage detailing is a personal preference, but many people choose to install items such as wooden window shutters.

- In-keeping accessories, such as exterior lanterns, can often be seen on Craftsman houses.

- Pitched roofs are a must, whether single or double.