Trends of 2018: 13 amazing kitchen backsplash ideas

Gone are the days when the kitchen backsplash was considered secondary to the kitchen island and kitchen countertops. With constant evolution of contemporary housing, kitchen planners are experimenting more & more with innovative kitchen designs, and kitchen backsplash is among the most important elements that play a key role in pimping up the kitchen. Be it wall decals, traditional ceramic tiles, metal, porcelain tiles, wallpaper or terracotta tiles, a good deal of thought & planning are invested for the most befitting options of materials and design.

This article offers you 13 wonderful kitchen backsplash ideas that represent the style trends 2018 brings forth. Have a closer look and pick your favorites to take home!