Trends of 2018: 13 amazing kitchen backsplash ideas

Luxury Kalorama Condo Renovation in Washington DC, BOWA - Design Build Experts BOWA - Design Build Experts Kitchen
Gone are the days when the kitchen backsplash was considered secondary to the kitchen island and kitchen countertops. With constant evolution of contemporary housing, kitchen planners are experimenting more & more with innovative kitchen designs, and kitchen backsplash is among the most important elements that play a key role in pimping up the kitchen. Be it wall decals, traditional ceramic tiles, metal, porcelain tiles, wallpaper or terracotta tiles, a good deal of thought & planning are invested for the most befitting options of materials and design. 

This article offers you 13 wonderful kitchen backsplash ideas that represent the style trends 2018 brings forth. Have a closer look and pick your favorites to take home!

Kitchen backsplash with added utility.

Logan Circle Duplex, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Kitchen
A simple, glossy glass backsplash (as shown) with concealed lighting can conveniently be given more utility by incorporating a transparent glass rack. Such an arrangement fits well into the design scheme and also adds to it.

Underlights illuminate the mosaic tiles.

2014 Coty Award Wining Kitchen Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen
Lights on the underside of the storage cabinets illuminate the jazzy mosaic tiles, accentuating their neutral hues to inject a sober dash of color into the elegant setting.

Marble wall.

High Rise Renaissance, BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS BROOKSBERRY & ASSOCIATES KITCHENS AND BATHS Kitchen
The conventional kitchen wall serves as the backsplash here. Full of old-world charm and with a rustic touch of utility, the gray-white marble wall with the mounted pair of custom iron florist's shelves contributes to the fluid palette besides adding ample visual appeal to it.

Minimalism.

Luxury Kalorama Condo Renovation in Washington DC BOWA - Design Build Experts Kitchen
The gray paint on the glass subway tiles fits in effortlessly into the neutral palette adorning the minimalism of this modular kitchen. Complementing the butcher block topped island beautifully, the gray subway tiles represent a modish yet graceful kitchen backsplash.

Glass tile.

Transitional White Shore Kitchen Kitchen Krafter Design/Remodel Showroom Kitchen White Kitchen,Kitchen Design,Kitchen Remodel,Cabinetry,Quartz Countertops,Transitional White Kitchen,Kitchen & Bath,Pendant Lighting
The radiant glass tile backsplash sitting pretty in this transitional white shore kitchen is a contemporary element in this classic kitchen design. Contrasting well with the black & gray tiled vertical panel forming the backdrop of the stainless steel extractor hood, the fetching kitchen backsplash is further illuminated by the underlighting of the overhead cabinetry.

Glossy stone tiles.

White Shaker Kitchen with Island Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen kitchen cabinets,kitchen design,island,pendant lights
White & gray marble, plentiful sheen and oodles of visual appeal—these sum up the beauty of this stone tiled kitchen backsplash. Beautifully contrasting with the lovely granite countertop and visually in harmony with the off-white walls & cabinetry, this simple but striking kitchen backsplash is timeless.

Futuristic metal.

Central Park South Kitchen, New York, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Kitchen Bamboo
This modern customized kitchen/pantry boasts of an avant-garde stainless steel installation for the cooking area, with everything in metal. The well-lit metallic backsplash makes a style statement, offering a chic contrast with the bamboo wood & white solid surfaces.

Square tiles in white- evergreen.

The walls, countertops and the kitchen backsplash are all uniformly bedecked in gleaming white square tiles. The uniform design lends an elegant visual harmony & a coherent charm and also conveys the ease with which such an engaging backsplash can be copied sans hassles on a budget. And of course, the wood & white combo is ageless!

Contrasting kitchen backsplash with square tiles.

Modern Outer Banks-Style Kitchen Outer Banks Renovation & Construction Modern Kitchen
Presenting a visually sound contrast with the granite countertops as well as with the plywood cabinetry bearing maple doors, this green, small square tiled narrow backsplash offers a voguish suggestion with its lighter tonality. 

Marble accents for country-chic kitchen backsplash.

French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Kitchen
This spacious French country-style bright kitchen has white marble walls which double up as the backsplash that contrasts alluringly with the dark hued lower cabinets and the warm hardwood flooring. This backsplash adds an elegant look with a modern vibe. Marble countertops lend a trendy feel.

Kitchen backsplash reflecting poise.

American Classic home, Kamala Interior Kamala Interior Built-in kitchens
This built-in classic yet swish kitchen boasts of the ritzy backsplash with dark colored reflecting tiles which are further pimped up by the illumination.

Big stone slabs—sturdy AND sassy.

Carroll Street, M Monroe Design M Monroe Design Modern Kitchen
The large stone slabs with a rugged finish exude a modern look of simple sophistication without any loud design. A wonderful idea for a simplistic kitchen backsplash, the gray-white stone slabs pack an enduring punch of absolute style on a budget.

Simple white wall as kitchen backsplash.

Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Kitchen
The white kitchen wall continues as the no-frills backsplash that looks dapper in its simplicity,  in line with the open format, clean lines & simple details comprising the design of this modern home.

If you wish to explore a bit more for inspiration before you go for a kitchen makeover, take a look at these modern kitchens.

Jazzy color combinations: these colors go best with lavender!
Which kitchen backsplash ideas hit home with you for your next revamp?

