8 clever storage space ideas for small homes

There are many reasons why people purchase smaller homes, one of them is the price, and when you’re on a tight budget, smaller homes are the economic choice in the long run. Cozy homes are great, whether you’re scaling down or starting up as a family, but the problem with small homes are the limited packing and storage space throughout.

Sure, you may think unique storage ideas for small spaces are impossible given the fact that if you have plenty to store, where would you store all of it besides in your garage or your storage unit? The good news is that there definitely are clever ways to incorporate functional furniture and storage items within your home so that you get the benefits of form as well as function, all-in-one.

1. Hanging space

Hangers are a great way to make extra space. Setting up a hanging space for bags and coats as well as shelving for shoes is not only easy to DIY but also a clever way to store your goods with minimum effort and an easy storage space hacks idea.

2. Under stairs space

Smaller homes often have a staircase which also helps to maximize the overall floor space of the property itself. However, you can utilize the under stairs space to your advantage as this is among other a clever storage idea for apartments and houses that have stairs. Whether you going to go with box storage, shoe racks or extra clothing railings, your under stairs space should not be taken for granted.

3. Office Shelves and More

You can never go wrong with shelves in the home, they always provide sturdy, neat storage whether you’re storing books, kitchen items, office goods or bathroom items. Your shelve storage can be concealed or open depending on your preference for your home.

4. Fitted Cupboards and Draws

Built-in or fitted cupboards have never faltered to be at the top of the storage list as they offer you a neat solution to packing all your items away. You can have them fitted in any part of your home including the bedrooms or lounge. You can also have them custom-made with shelving included on the insides of the door so that you can maximize your packing needs. Your fitted cupboard my also incorporate wicker basket drawers for even more storage capacity.

5. Shelf Doors and Hidden Compartments

You don't need to have your lounge or bedrooms cluttered with stuff if you make use of hidden compartments and strategic shelving, then you cannot go wrong. You can create a seamless, neat environment for all your living spaces. 

6. Hidden Bathroom Compartments

You may feel the need to create space in your cozy bathroom and if you want to eliminate using up floor space with cabinets, then you can cleverly incorporate hidden compartments within the tiles. Tile storage is a simple, yet smart way, to have everything out of sight and neat.

7. Clever Furniture Storage

Extra storage is always a plus and if you can have this incorporated into your furniture then why not? The same as you would with an ottoman or portable storage box, so too can you customize the steps or furniture to suit your storage needs. Use it to store books, newspaper or just about any non-perishable item in your home. 

8. Under Counter Space

Under the counter storage is excellent whether you’re storing a wine cooler fridge or concealing a rubbish bin. With fitted kitchen cupboards you can enjoy great space-saver advantages as they not only help you pack all your crockery, glassware and pots, but even the slim spaces provide fantastic storage for spices or wine bottles. You can also use this smaller kitchen storage space for condiments and storage containers.

If you’re faced with having to create space in your smaller home, always remember that “less is more” because even though it seems as if your home has less space, with the right furniture and storage facilities, you can achieve more. Get inspiration and find the right professionals to assist you with all your home décor needs.

Are you feeling inspired by these great storage ideas for small homes? 

