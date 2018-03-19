8 clever storage space ideas for small homes

There are many reasons why people purchase smaller homes, one of them is the price, and when you’re on a tight budget, smaller homes are the economic choice in the long run. Cozy homes are great, whether you’re scaling down or starting up as a family, but the problem with small homes are the limited packing and storage space throughout.

Sure, you may think unique storage ideas for small spaces are impossible given the fact that if you have plenty to store, where would you store all of it besides in your garage or your storage unit? The good news is that there definitely are clever ways to incorporate functional furniture and storage items within your home so that you get the benefits of form as well as function, all-in-one.