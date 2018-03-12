Why choose a marble bathroom design?

If you think that adding marble to your bathroom is an expensive endeavor that you simply cannot afford, you might be surprised to learn that you can get the look for far less money, by buying tiles, as opposed to large slabs. You'll even find that many tile suppliers have marble-effect offerings that are exceptionally cost-effective, but don't allude to their faux status at all. Tips for getting the most from tiles include:

- Choosing a classic color scheme. Fashionable marble effects in bright colors will be a dead giveaway, so stick to cool white and gray effects.

- For an expensive look, opt for the largest tiles that you can afford. Bigger doesn't always mean better, but it does give the impression of far more money having been spent.

- Install tiles top to bottom. Leave no surface uncovered when you want marble tiles to really wow. Walls, floors and vanity surfaces can all be given a marble touch.