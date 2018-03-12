Your browser is out-of-date.

Jazzy color combinations: these colors go best with lavender!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Гостиная с камином, Tina Gurevich Tina Gurevich Living room Purple/Violet
This homify article offers you a stroll in the lovely world of lavender, the ever fresh hue that pimps up the home with eclectic vibes- neutral sophistication, cool accent, warm homey- and of course, it is an ageless nursery favorite too! Designers & room decorators vouch for the undeniable sass of lavender, when it comes to beautifying home spaces, be it the bedroom, the living room, the kids’ room, the kitchen or even the exterior façade.

Lavender is an elegant and versatile color that works well in any room of the house. Its refreshing & feminine charm boasts of youthfulness that adds to its timeless allure. Named after the flower, true lavender is a blend of white & violet. But in the color palette for home design, lavender incorporates a large spectrum of shades from pale purples to light pinks, to blues & grays. Generally the pink & purple versions ranging from very light to medium dark evoke soft femininity and freshness, while the grays are more neutral, graceful & less youthful. 

The tone of lavender employed decides its best complementary colors. Every version of lavender looks bright & crisp with white, while the more purple versions look appealing with orange & lime green. The grayer tones of lavender work best with beige, yellow, golden, magenta & warm browns. The best thing is that the versatility of lavender allows for fetching combinations with nearly all the colors. Impressive, no?

We bring to you 7 such examples of wonderful color combinations with lavender that will definitely give you plenty of home inspiration and your neighbors, a serious home envy… take a closer look & pick your favorites!

Tranquil vibes of pastel purple with soft gray—cozy, romantic & perfect for absolute repose.

French linen duvet covers & pillowcases brush64 BedroomTextiles
brush64

French linen duvet covers & pillowcases

brush64
brush64
brush64

Dark gray & sweet lavender make for a sumptuous combo bedecking this modern kitchen.

Kuchnia - Wrzos, DoMilimetra DoMilimetra Modern Kitchen Purple/Violet
DoMilimetra

DoMilimetra
DoMilimetra
DoMilimetra

Different lavender tones & varying tonalities of brown together inject ample warmth into this lounging area.

Гостиная с камином, Tina Gurevich Tina Gurevich Living room Purple/Violet
Tina Gurevich

Tina Gurevich
Tina Gurevich
Tina Gurevich

Cool essence of bluish lavender meets the neutral heartiness of light gray & the humble naturalness of browns.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Soft purplish lavender flair is enhanced by the natural gracefulness of woody tones & the flanking greens.

Hillside Farm Exterior Three DUA Architecture LLP Modern Houses
DUA Architecture LLP

Hillside Farm Exterior Three

DUA Architecture LLP
DUA Architecture LLP
DUA Architecture LLP

The delightful mix of pastel & vibrant lavenders in velvet adds to the dapper ambiance of this posh dining area sitting on a gray-white floor.

homify Dining roomTables
homify

homify
homify
homify

White, beige couch, rich dark browns of the furniture & light natural wood of the floor complement the chic lavender accent wall very well.

客廳 以恩室內裝修設計工程有限公司 Living room
以恩室內裝修設計工程有限公司

客廳

以恩室內裝修設計工程有限公司
以恩室內裝修設計工程有限公司
以恩室內裝修設計工程有限公司

Want to know more about this kind of soothing, calming color? Check out this inspirational ideabook: Calming colors that will perfect your home

Do you have any more incredible lavender ideas of your own? Share with us in comments!

