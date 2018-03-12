Jazzy color combinations: these colors go best with lavender!

This homify article offers you a stroll in the lovely world of lavender, the ever fresh hue that pimps up the home with eclectic vibes- neutral sophistication, cool accent, warm homey- and of course, it is an ageless nursery favorite too! Designers & room decorators vouch for the undeniable sass of lavender, when it comes to beautifying home spaces, be it the bedroom, the living room, the kids’ room, the kitchen or even the exterior façade.

Lavender is an elegant and versatile color that works well in any room of the house. Its refreshing & feminine charm boasts of youthfulness that adds to its timeless allure. Named after the flower, true lavender is a blend of white & violet. But in the color palette for home design, lavender incorporates a large spectrum of shades from pale purples to light pinks, to blues & grays. Generally the pink & purple versions ranging from very light to medium dark evoke soft femininity and freshness, while the grays are more neutral, graceful & less youthful.

The tone of lavender employed decides its best complementary colors. Every version of lavender looks bright & crisp with white, while the more purple versions look appealing with orange & lime green. The grayer tones of lavender work best with beige, yellow, golden, magenta & warm browns. The best thing is that the versatility of lavender allows for fetching combinations with nearly all the colors. Impressive, no?

We bring to you 7 such examples of wonderful color combinations with lavender that will definitely give you plenty of home inspiration and your neighbors, a serious home envy… take a closer look & pick your favorites!