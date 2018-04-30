Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

21 amazing shelf & rack ideas for your home

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Proyecto Palmas, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Plenty of storage is a bonus, especially in contemporary homes with limited dimensions. Of late, interior designers have been experimenting with living spaces to offer added storage. In a house there are always unused spaces like vertical wall space, below the sink, underneath the kitchen bar, on/ under conventional furniture, the corners of the room or on that little terrace which looks lonely with only chairs. In all these spaces, your carpenter can easily build shelves or racks that you can conveniently use for storage, display/ decor, or simply to maintain an organized neatness by stashing away your accessories. Be it your bedroom, home-office, dressing room or bathroom, a little bit of your creativity & your carpenter’s help can transform the disused space into one loaded with practical poise and also add to the overall visual appeal.

In this homify article, we offer you 21 wonderful examples wherein the incorporation of shelves has injected functional flair to the room. These examples will definitely have you hurrying to the carpenter to copy them for your snug spaces. Take a peek!

1. A mix of open & closed cubbies under the stairs—trendy and absolutely useful!

House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect Diego Gnoato Architect Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Diego Gnoato Architect

Diego Gnoato Architect
Diego Gnoato Architect
Diego Gnoato Architect

2. Drawers underneath the countertop, open racks above the sink and at the back of the kitchen table—ample convenience guaranteed.

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern Kitchen
Trewin Design Architects

Down Barton, Devon

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

3. Employing wicker baskets in place of drawers will impart modishness with a homey touch.

Farmhouse Ivory 9 Drawer Chest The Cotswold Company Living roomStorage
The Cotswold Company

Farmhouse Ivory 9 Drawer Chest

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

4. These vertical, open bookcases make for a comfortable arrangement in your sanctum of relaxation.

INDUSTRIAL STYLE - Vintage Style, Rachele Biancalani Studio Rachele Biancalani Studio Living room
Rachele Biancalani Studio

Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio

5. Narrow worked trunks as support for the open display racks add a soothing touch of nature.

Hotel Corse, CORO furniture CORO furniture Living roomShelves
CORO furniture

CORO furniture
CORO furniture
CORO furniture

6. Yellow paneled wall cubbies lend a striking contrast with the dark colored wall alongside lighting up the space.

Proyecto Palmas, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Bedroom
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. How about this designer meander for an interesting & utilitarian wall detail?

Magma Towers, D.I. Pilar Román D.I. Pilar Román Modern Bedroom
D.I. Pilar Román

D.I. Pilar Román
D.I. Pilar Román
D.I. Pilar Román

8. Adding a small wooden staircase with Bonsai planters housing ornamental greens, near the window, injects oodles of freshness into the dressing room.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Illuminated open shelving is by itself a graceful style statement.

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Bedroom Blue
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

10. Floating cupboards with underlighting, at an appropriate height right above your work-desk/ dressing table, provide a smart solution for storage AND lighting.

700, URBN URBN Minimalist bedroom
URBN

URBN
URBN
URBN

11. Bored of straight shelves? Try this original idea of a fun, cross-shaped bookshelf!

Libreria Tris, Produzioni Proietto Produzioni Proietto Living roomShelves
Produzioni Proietto

Produzioni Proietto
Produzioni Proietto
Produzioni Proietto

​12. Leaving a hole in the lower rack of an open rectangular wall cubby, you can fit in a narrow, thick-walled glass vase with some fresh flowers.

homify Living roomShelves Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. What do you think about this formal set of shelves in varnished wood, installed close to the floor?

大屋根の家, 江建築設計事務所 江建築設計事務所 Living roomShelves
江建築設計事務所

江建築設計事務所
江建築設計事務所
江建築設計事務所

14. A clever use of corners is by incorporating staggered shelving, from the smallest to the largest—a nice way to add decorative elements.

Möbel, Volker Rueß Volker Rueß Living roomShelves
Volker Rueß

Volker Rueß
Volker Rueß
Volker Rueß

15. Wall-embedded open racks without apparent support present yet another elegant way to enhance tidy convenience at home.

Chunky Oak Floating Shelves Something Wood Living roomShelves
Something Wood

Chunky Oak Floating Shelves

Something Wood
Something Wood
Something Wood

16. Low height, shallow-depth vertical shelving is a smashing idea for an organized, small shoe cabinet in the mudroom or the walk-in closet.

Walk in Closet with storage for Shoes and Handbags designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited Dressing roomStorage
Tim Wood Limited

Walk in Closet with storage for Shoes and Handbags designed and made by Tim Wood

Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

17. An existing chest of drawers can be converted into a cupboard by adding some shelves/ racks to it.

homify Modern Dressing Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. One of the walls of the washroom can be utilized to add a couple of ledges of natural wood.

homify Rustic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

19.Space underneath the sink/ washbasin counter is a great option for additional shelving, more so in small bathrooms.

Apartamento VL, KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design Classic style bathroom
KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design

KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design
KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design
KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design

20. An otherwise unusable space can always be customized into a set of shelves, as this vertical set of narrow shelves next to the shower.

Attico quartiere ostiense, zona gazometro - Roma, Formaementis Formaementis Minimalist style bathroom
Formaementis

Formaementis
Formaementis
Formaementis

21. Recycled wood can be used to make box containers for a wall-mounted herb garden next to the kitchen or for terrace decoration with some creepers.

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo
Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
Ensure the apt end table height for homey visual harmony
When are you getting started on the utility update for your cozy spaces?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks