25 inspired ways to use bicarbonate of soda in your home

Professional cleaning teams make it all look so easy. We're talking about getting a gleaming home, of course, but if you don't have the budget to hire the pros, you might like to know how you can get the same results, using a store cupboard staple and we've got all the tips you need, right here!

From kitchens that are clean as a whistle, through to good-as-new washing machines, bicarbonate of soda is about to become your new best friend, especially if you have a family home with a huge variety of surfaces to keep clean. After all, sticky fingers seem to get EVERYWHERE!