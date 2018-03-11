Your browser is out-of-date.

25 inspired ways to use bicarbonate of soda in your home

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
Professional cleaning teams make it all look so easy. We're talking about getting a gleaming home, of course, but if you don't have the budget to hire the pros, you might like to know how you can get the same results, using a store cupboard staple and we've got all the tips you need, right here! 

From kitchens that are clean as a whistle, through to good-as-new washing machines, bicarbonate of soda is about to become your new best friend, especially if you have a family home with a huge variety of surfaces to keep clean. After all, sticky fingers seem to get EVERYWHERE!

1. To clean stubborn dishes.

Apartamento De Verão , Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores Modern Kitchen
Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores

Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores
Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores
Renata Basques Arquitetura e Design de Interiores

Make a paste of bicarb and warm water, smear all over those pots an pans that have stubborn residue in them and leave for a couple of hours. We promise that you'll be pleasantly shocked by how easily you can wipe away any and all grime after that!

2. To eradicate refrigerator smells.

Cocina Los Tuxtlas., arQing arQing Modern Kitchen
arQing

arQing
arQing
arQing

How annoying is it when you have something in the fridge that radiates a nasty niff? They can be so hard to remove as well, but bicarb will help. You can use it with your detergent, when wiping the shelves, but you can also leave half a cup of bicarb in an open container, inside the fridge, so as to absorb the terrible pongs.

3. To clean the microwave.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Dip a damp cloth into fresh bicarb and it will make for a perfect microwave detergent. You can also add a little lemon juice, if there are any odd smells that need to be tackled.

4. To disinfect wooden cutting boards.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Take a fresh lemon and cut it in half. Rub one exposed edge all over your wooden cutting boards, adding a little rock salt, if you need extra oomph and cleaning power. Finish up by sprinkling bicarb liberally and leaving the boards to air dry. They'll be clean, hygienic and fresh-smelling too.

5. As a gentle bathroom detergent.

Casa das Gerais, Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados Minimalist style bathroom
Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados

Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados
Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados
Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados

Bathroom cleaning products can be a little harsh and suite items are more delicate than you think. Instead of reaching for the bleach, why not use bicarb on a damp cloth? It will remove any and all grime and not leave any damage.

6. As an overnight bowl whitener.

Un oasis diseñado por Leticia Perioncely y Carlos Álbanez , Villeroy & Boch Villeroy & Boch Modern Bathroom
Villeroy &amp; Boch

Villeroy & Boch
Villeroy &amp; Boch
Villeroy & Boch

This tip is so simple! Throw a cup of bicarb into your toilet bowl, along with some white vinegar and leave it overnight. The next morning, it will be gleaming and fresh!

7. To buff hardware.

Griferia , Ceramistas s.a.u. Ceramistas s.a.u. Modern Bathroom
Ceramistas s.a.u.

Ceramistas s.a.u.
Ceramistas s.a.u.
Ceramistas s.a.u.

Rub bicarb all over your metal hardware and buff off with a soft cloth for an incredible sparkling finish with no greasy residue at all.

8. To freshen up grout.

Encaustic Cement Tiles with Endless Pattern Combination, Original Features Original Features Walls & flooringTiles
Original Features

Encaustic Cement Tiles with Endless Pattern Combination

Original Features
Original Features
Original Features

If you have white grout, you can mix bicarb with either white vinegar, hydrogen peroxide or fresh lemon juice, to make a paste that can be used to scrub dirty grout back to white. It's a good idea to use an old toothbrush to apply it, as you can be more precise.

9. For cleaning the floors.

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have wooden flooring, you can fill a bucket with warm water, add a cup of bicarb and mop away to a gleaming and chemical-free shine!

10. For removing pen marks.

salas para espacios amplios, SOFAMEX Tienda en línea SOFAMEX Tienda en línea Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Brown
SOFAMEX Tienda en línea

SOFAMEX Tienda en línea
SOFAMEX Tienda en línea
SOFAMEX Tienda en línea

The bane of every parent's life is washing pen marks off the walls, but bicarb makes it so easy! A simple solution of warm water and bicarb, applied with a soft cloth, will wipe away pen marks and leave paint or wallpaper in tact.

11. For a new mattress smell.

Quartos, JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura Eclectic style bedroom MDF Blue
JANAINA NAVES—Design &amp; Arquitetura

JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura
JANAINA NAVES—Design &amp; Arquitetura
JANAINA NAVES - Design & Arquitetura

Keeping your mattress fresh is vital and all it takes is a sprinkle of bicarb, a few drops of essential oil and some time! Sprinkle a good dusting on your mattress first thing in the morning, along with some of your favorite essential oil, leave as long as you can and then simply vacuum everything up! Any nasty niffs will disappear into the bag.

12. To clean fabrics and upholstery.

Produkty Lilu , LiLu Maria Wójcik LiLu Maria Wójcik Modern Bedroom
LiLu Maria Wójcik

LiLu Maria Wójcik
LiLu Maria Wójcik
LiLu Maria Wójcik

Combine a liter of water, half a glass of white vinegar, a little alcohol and a tablespoon each of fabric conditioner and bicarb. Decant into a squirty bottle and use as you would a store-bought fabric freshener!

13. To dry clean toys.

Recamaras infantiles Niña, Divan ingenieria Divan ingenieria Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Divan ingenieria

Divan ingenieria
Divan ingenieria
Divan ingenieria

Fabric toys get smelly and sticky very quickly but an easy way to tackle that is to sprinkle bicarb all over them, leave for a few minutes and then dry brush the excess off. So simple!

14. To tackle damp.

Armarios, Puertas Madegar Puertas Madegar Modern Bedroom
Puertas Madegar

Puertas Madegar
Puertas Madegar
Puertas Madegar

Anywhere that could develop a damp issue, such as wardrobes and cabinets, need an open container of bicarb in them, to dry up the moisture. You'll be able to leave a small jar in place for up to three months, so this is a budget-friendly option!

15. To de-funk footwear.

CASA WILMA , SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun Classic style dressing room Wood Brown
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun

SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun
SG Huerta Arquitecto Cancun

Feet smell. There, we said it. You can tackle pongy shoes by sprinkling a liberal amount of bicarb into every pair in the household, leaving overnight and simply tapping out the excess the next morning. For stubborn smells, add a little essential oil too. We recommend peppermint or eucalyptus!

16. To eradicate grease spots.

Apartamento com história no Flamengo, Da.Hora Arquitetura Da.Hora Arquitetura Living room
Da.Hora Arquitetura

Da.Hora Arquitetura
Da.Hora Arquitetura
Da.Hora Arquitetura

Greasy spots on the sofa are such a pain, but a simple solution of bicarb and rubbing alcohol, gently brushed on, will sort them in a jiffy. This is also a great tip for carpets too.

17. To deodorize carpets.

homify Modern Kid's Room Wood Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can use the same method as the mattress freshening in order to keep your carpets and rugs smelling great. Just sprinkle bicarb, leave for a while and then vacuum up!

18. To zing up washing powder.

Choice, Ideia1 Arquitetura Ideia1 Arquitetura Modern Kitchen
Ideia1 Arquitetura

Ideia1 Arquitetura
Ideia1 Arquitetura
Ideia1 Arquitetura

If you have stubborn stains to tackle, add a cup of bicarb to your detergent and they will simply disappear! Add it to the drawer, the way you would any suds and enjoy the results.

19. To pre-wash cottons.

Bad mit Stauraum für Waschmaschine, Burkhard Heß Interiordesign Burkhard Heß Interiordesign Modern Bathroom
Burkhard Heß Interiordesign

Burkhard Heß Interiordesign
Burkhard Heß Interiordesign
Burkhard Heß Interiordesign

Cotton items, such as socks and tea towels, can be thrown into a sink of warm water with some bicarb and a spoon of alcohol, before going in the washing machine. Heavy stains will just evaporate.

20. To remove mildew smells.

La casa dei libri, Arch. Silvana Citterio Arch. Silvana Citterio Industrial style bathroom
Arch. Silvana Citterio

Arch. Silvana Citterio
Arch. Silvana Citterio
Arch. Silvana Citterio

Washing machines often start to smell a little foisty, but if you run a hot wash cycle with your normal detergent and a cup or two of bicarb in the drawer, you'll love how fresh yours smells again!

21. To keep your towels soft.

Muebles de Diseño, LÁMPARAS DE DECORACIÓN LÁMPARAS DE DECORACIÓN BathroomStorage
LÁMPARAS DE DECORACIÓN

LÁMPARAS DE DECORACIÓN
LÁMPARAS DE DECORACIÓN
LÁMPARAS DE DECORACIÓN

It's not recommended that you add fabric conditioner to the wash when you are doing towels, but bicarb will work wonderfully well. It'll keep your bathroom towels soft and smelling great, without taking away any absorbency.

22. To mop up garage spills.

Casa R & B, Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro Modern Garage and Shed Bricks White
Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro

Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro
Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro
Arquiteta Bianca Monteiro

Say no to oil spills on the garage floor by sprinkling them with bicarb and wiping with a damp sponge. So easy, yet effective and it could prevent an accident.

23. As a chef's best friend.

Apartamento em Alto de Pinheiros, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração BathroomSinks
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração

Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração

Certain ingredients leave hard to eradicate smells on your hands, such as garlic and onions, but a bicarb hand rinse will blitz those odours right away and leave your hands smooth too!

24. To relieve insect bites.

Projeto Casa de Sítio, Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Patios & Decks
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

How amazing is it that a little bicarb, mixed with water and applied to insect bits, will stop the itching and irritation that they cause? This is a tip that you definitely need to have in your wheelhouse for summer!

25. To prolong your floral displays.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A teaspoon of bicarb in your vase water will make your fresh flowers live far longer and keep them looking perky. What a great way to keep your flower budget under control!

For more home management tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Daily kitchen cleaning tasks that will make your life easier.

Are you going to put bicarb to the test now?

