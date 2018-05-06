Your browser is out-of-date.

18 sofa selections that will have you feeling spoilt for choice

Дизайн коттеджа "В ритме загородной жизни" , Samarina projects Samarina projects Living room
The living room is the natural center of any home and as such, it's absolutely critical that you give a lot of consideration to the sofa that you select. It's no good simply choosing something in a coordinated color , with enough seats for everyone in your home, as you really need to think about socalizing, comfort and, potentially, storage. 

Interior designers make it look so simple, choosing a phenomenal seating option that is, but we think you've got it in you to make a bolder, more inspired choice on your own, which is why we want to show you some of the most incredible designs on the market right now. From family homes through to studio apartments, we have a perfect sofa for every property, right here, so let's take a seat and enjoy the show!

1. Large and luxurious sofas can help to divide a generous floor plan effectively and beautifully.A light fabric color will absolutely maximize the airiness too.

Paço de Arcos, Stoc Casa Interiores Stoc Casa Interiores Modern Living Room
2. Individual and colourful seating options make for a fabulously different approach to living room design and works well in a home that has modest proportions, or funky owners!

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Living room
3. A chaise for luxuriating is a joyous addition to any living room! They're perfect for curling up on and enjoying a good book too!

Apartamento c/ 1 quarto - Colinas do Cruzeiro, Odivelas, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern Living Room
4. Numerous incarnations of the same look help to create a really interesting and comfortable room with a lot of cohesion. You can tie everything in together with amazing cushions.

Apartamento Edifício do Parque - T4 MATOSINHOS, ShiStudio Interior Design ShiStudio Interior Design Living room
5. Modular madness! What a way to adapt to any needs that could possibly arise! Need more seat? You've go tit! How about a footstool? You've got that too.

Um apartamento moderno - retro, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern Living Room
6. How about modular functionality, but with a hearty dose of color thrown in for good measure?

HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Living room
7. Day beds are amazingly useful and, thanks to IKEA, easy to come by for a good price. Just look at all those drawers.

T0 estilo nórdico, Perfect Home Interiors Perfect Home Interiors Living room Grey
8. Have you ever seen a sofa this ENORMOUS? The corner design with an extra chaise is utterly incredible!

2015, Casa AC, B.loft B.loft Modern Living Room
9. Petite, pretty and gloriously feminine, this sofa is made for two and gorgeous!

homify Living room
10. What about a pop of REALLY bright color, in the middle of the living room? It makes for a super modern aesthetic.

Дизайн коттеджа "В ритме загородной жизни" , Samarina projects Samarina projects Living room
11. Metallic fabric on a Chesterfield sofa? What an eclectic mix of nuances, materials and motifs! We love it though!

Sofás en línea clásica., MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO Living roomSofas & armchairs
12. A little formal in shape but fun in color, it's the simple designs that can make a big impact, sofa-wise!

homify Living room
13. A transforming sofa? Now that's a great idea, especially for smaller homes that are always struggling with storage!

Çocuk odası Köşe koltuğu, iBRDESIGN iBRDESIGN Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
14. A leather Chesterfield is such a good investment. As it gets older, it will soften and weather in the best possible way and look spectacular.

Chesterfield Sofa from Locus Habitat Locus Habitat Living roomSofas & armchairs
Chesterfield Sofa from Locus Habitat

15. Sumptuous, slouchy and literally geared towards relaxation, this mechanical sofa offers you everything you could ever need, as well as a sleek aesthetic.

Sofá chaiselong com sistema relax Sofá-cama com sistema de relaxamento DNALOP http://www.intense-mobiliario.com/pt/sofas-relax/6719-sofa-relax-c-chaiselong-dnalop.html, Intense mobiliário e interiores Intense mobiliário e interiores Living roomSofas & armchairs
16. Woah! A wonderfully deep and luxurious sofa, this pea-green extravaganza simply oozes comfort.

Sloucher sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton Green
Sloucher sofa

17. Feeling crafty? How about turning your skills to a little furniture project, such as a pallet sofa? You can't deny that this one looks brilliant!

Sofá em Pallet, Jéssika Martins Design de Interiores Jéssika Martins Design de Interiores Living room Wood Orange
18. Finally, don't forget that sofas don't have to be linear! This circular number is beautiful and has a very comfortable and exciting look about it.

Sofás en línea clásica., MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO Living roomSofas & armchairs
For some more furniture inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Fabulous furniture trends for 2018.

A home that's modern inside AND out
Have you decided on a suitable sofa style for your home? Did you spot it right here?

No, Thanks