18 sofa selections that will have you feeling spoilt for choice

The living room is the natural center of any home and as such, it's absolutely critical that you give a lot of consideration to the sofa that you select. It's no good simply choosing something in a coordinated color , with enough seats for everyone in your home, as you really need to think about socalizing, comfort and, potentially, storage.

Interior designers make it look so simple, choosing a phenomenal seating option that is, but we think you've got it in you to make a bolder, more inspired choice on your own, which is why we want to show you some of the most incredible designs on the market right now. From family homes through to studio apartments, we have a perfect sofa for every property, right here, so let's take a seat and enjoy the show!