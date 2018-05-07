An Upper East Side apartment that's a cut above the rest

Well, there's no denying the credentials of this modern meets elegantly classic and understated kitchen and diner! All set upon the most striking and timeless herringbone parquet, the deceptively simple dining table suite is something else, but then the kitchen comes into clear view as well!

Finished in gloss beige and chrome, the kitchen design is utterly wonderful and using an island come breakfast bar as a room divide was a stroke of genius. The lighting has really taken things up a notch and those views! What a luxury in an apartment kitchen!