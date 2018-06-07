12 smashing kitchens that will inspire you to change yours right now!

Be it a small open-kitchen integrated with the living room or a separate roomy one, lately the kitchen has become one of the most social environments of the home. Gone are the days when kitchen merely used to be a chaotic little space dedicated to cooking meals & washing dishes. Contemporary housing places the kitchen at its much deserved spot – the heart of the home.

Kitchen planners and room decorators have been exploring creative ideas & functional concepts to give the kitchen a sumptuous visual appeal loaded with practicality. It is also one of the spaces where you tend to linger, working at the countertop, dishing out delectable goodies as well as relaxing with a hot cuppa & a quick snack as you enjoy a heart-to-heart with the loved ones at the breakfast bar/ kitchen table.

It follows that being such an important space, the kitchen needs to be so designed as to be absolutely comfy and warm. In this homify article, we bring to you 12 amazing kitchens that will leave you awash with inspiration to update yours, irrespective of its size & style of design. Sounds interesting? Have a closer look!