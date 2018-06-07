Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 smashing kitchens that will inspire you to change yours right now!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Cobertura São Caetano do Sul - SP, Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores KitchenBench tops
Loading admin actions …

Be it a small open-kitchen integrated with the living room or a separate roomy one, lately the kitchen has become one of the most social environments of the home. Gone are the days when kitchen merely used to be a chaotic little space dedicated to cooking meals & washing dishes. Contemporary housing places the kitchen at its much deserved spot – the heart of the home.

Kitchen planners and room decorators have been exploring creative ideas & functional concepts to give the kitchen a sumptuous visual appeal loaded with practicality. It is also one of the spaces where you tend to linger, working at the countertop, dishing out delectable goodies as well as relaxing with a hot cuppa & a quick snack as you enjoy a heart-to-heart with the loved ones at the breakfast bar/ kitchen table.

It follows that being such an important space, the kitchen needs to be so designed as to be absolutely comfy and warm. In this homify article, we bring to you 12 amazing kitchens that will leave you awash with inspiration to update yours, irrespective of its size & style of design. Sounds interesting? Have a closer look!

1. Modish, cheery vibrancy tastefully peps up the soothing neutral tones.

Cozinha charmosa, Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Modern Kitchen
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign

Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign

2. The chromatic mix of red & orange complements the Mediterranean essence to lend an originality that defies size.

APARTAMENTO EN LA COSTA BRAVA, Marta Sellarès - Interiorista Marta Sellarès - Interiorista Built-in kitchens
Marta Sellarès—Interiorista

Marta Sellarès - Interiorista
Marta Sellarès—Interiorista
Marta Sellarès - Interiorista

3. Humble beauty of this industrial kitchen is augmented manifolds by the jazzy lighting.

LOFT 40x40, Студия Антона Сухарева "SUKHAREVDESIGN" Студия Антона Сухарева 'SUKHAREVDESIGN' Industrial style kitchen White
Студия Антона Сухарева <q>SUKHAREVDESIGN</q>

Студия Антона Сухарева "SUKHAREVDESIGN"
Студия Антона Сухарева <q>SUKHAREVDESIGN</q>
Студия Антона Сухарева "SUKHAREVDESIGN"

4. The framed butterfly pictures & varicolored tiled backsplash add ample warmth & personality to this gourmet space.

Cobertura São Caetano do Sul - SP, Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores KitchenBench tops
Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores

Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores
Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores
Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores

5. Noble flair of wood makes this modern kitchen invitingly cozy & warm.

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern Dining Room
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

6. Informal, casual style with open shelves & accessories in sight—open format lets in more light, ideal for small kitchens.

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern Kitchen
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Practical & eclectic, this one has a convenient wooden bar outside for dining, drinking & relaxing with the near & dear ones.

homify Eclectic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Rustic character of this charming kitchen is adorned with earthy tones, natural materials, original lights & the unique blackboard wall.

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

9. Pastel yellow, brown & white hues fashionably inject vintage suggestions, with a generous dollop of wood for chic naturalness.

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

10. Retro poise in modular wholesomeness—this white kitchen with the voguish square table & its two chairs takes us back to the 60s.

cuisine-Agence KP, Agence KP Agence KP Modern Kitchen Plastic Blue
Agence KP

Agence KP
Agence KP
Agence KP

11. With an engaging mix of styles, the singular painted floor & the sleek chandelier, this welcoming kitchen makes a sassy statement.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Rusticity meets sophisticated modernity as neutral shades, natural materials & the glossy black tone convey a hearty charisma.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify
Making use of every inch: 21 wardrobe ideas you cannot miss
Which of these actually hit home with you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks