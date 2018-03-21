6 great ways to get the best look for your walls at home

The décor of your home says a lot about you as a person, and it gives your visitors as the sense of your style and creativity. What’s great about home décor is the fact that you can turn your living spaces into your perfect place. Wall décor plays a huge role in the overall interior design and can make your home look cozy, fun, inviting, and beautiful.
You can’t go wrong when it comes to a mural and they can be the ideal look for your wall decorating ideas for living rooms. This is one feature on a wall that is bold, creative and definitely beautiful to look at. Unlike wall hangings and frames, the mural is fixed and child-safe in the long run. Again this is often a great idea and can be elaborate or subtle. Either way, it’ll set the space apart from any other place in the home.
Wall decoration with paper has always been a flexible option and because it’s not permanent as paint, you’re able to change it anytime you need in order for it to match your home’s décor. Wallpaper has developed over the years through technology advancements and these days, you no longer need to worry about damaging the wall with adhesives and tools to remove the paper afterward.
Even though this technique of adorning your walls has been around for many years and a true classic, it is still often used in modern and contemporary settings. Wall decoration ideas with paper are beautiful, simple and easy to do.
This is a classic and great way to create a memorable appearance by adorning your walls with your favorite photos taken throughout the years. Whether you’re opting for wedding photos or photos with your family and friends, the concept is truly timeless. Photos can often be seen along the inner corridors of the home but they also fit in nicely for your decoration ideas for bedroom walls.
Wall cladding is always a great choice, and when done correctly it can continue to be timeless and beautiful throughout the years. A favorite thing about wall cladding is the fact that it brings a natural concept into your home with the stone design. Wall cladding is very versatile and can be used on the interior or exterior walls and still create the same jaw-dropping beauty effect.
Featured walls are a truly contemporary and modern take to wall décor as it showcases a special look or color to a specific wall of the same space. It’s here where you can take the liberty to add a different color setting to the living space and even use it to carry on through the rest of the décor feature elements such as scatter cushions, drapes and other little features making up the décor. Living rooms often showcase a featured wall and they often add drama and boldness to even cozier rooms.
Paintings are simply a great way to add creativity to your home and by adding them to your plain walls it can bring about a creative flair and charm. Not only does art bring color into the home but also makes the room look complete and alive with beauty.
Need help sprucing up the walls of your home? See our variety of experts at homify for great ideas and assistance with your wall décor goals.