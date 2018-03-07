13 homes with stunning spacial transitions

Homes that can master the transitions between inside and outside spaces really do have it all, which is why interior designers and architects alike try to bring a little cohesive interplay into effect, wherever possible. We know that welcoming the outdoors inside can sound like a tricky process, which is why we want to show you a host of fantastic houses that have managed it with such aplomb that you'll be horrified that you haven't thought about doing the same before!

From dining room extensions that create a natural dialogue with the garden through to bedrooms defined exclusively by their views, you're going to find amazing inspiration here to make your family home or contemporary apartment connect to the great outdoors in a whole new way!