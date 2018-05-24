Your browser is out-of-date.

10 great ideas to jazz up a small square bedroom

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Casa Gion, senzanumerocivico senzanumerocivico Modern Bedroom
Time & again, home professionals have vouched for the fact that even with the best of architectural design, a small room is always a challenge to decorate. And if the room is square shaped, it becomes even trickier considering that symmetry has a key role to play. Be it the living room, bedroom, or the kitchen, and irrespective of the style employed for interior design, tastefully dolling up small sized interior spaces takes more than the conventional room decor.

Room decorators & interior designers have often stressed on the creative aspect when it comes to decking up small living spaces. Tapping a little on your innovative side, you can easily give your small spaces an appealingly modern & practical look. And this where homify steps in! This homify article brings to you 10 wonderful ideas to pimp up your small square bedroom, that will inspire you to adorn your cozy sanctum with a personal touch alongside lending it a visually sound practical poise. Have a look!

1. Incorporating a small graceful nook with simple, sober furniture enhances the room practically.

Modern New Home in Hampstead - guest bedroom Black and Milk | Interior Design | London BathroomMirrors bedroom,dressing table,mirror,sliding windows
Modern New Home in Hampstead—guest bedroom

2. Wall stickers with motivational quotes like this one add ample character to the room.

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Bedroom
3. Designer headboards in metal, wood, leather or fabric are a functionally sound option as well.

Casa Gion, senzanumerocivico senzanumerocivico Modern Bedroom
4. Suspended light bulbs ring in an industrial allure in a modish bedroom.

Whitehall Park Residential SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern Bedroom Green bed,bedroom,scatter cushions,lighting
Whitehall Park Residential

5. Dynamic wall shelves amp up the style quotient, as shown here.

viste e percorsi, studio ixylon studio ixylon Modern Bedroom
6. Accessories like colored glass vases, cushions & hanging wicker baskets holding sundry decoration can truly bring in that homey touch.

Espacios de Diseño. Antilo., Decoraciones Gladys Decoraciones Gladys Modern Bedroom
7. Wall niches can be conveniently used to hold art-pieces, books & other small items; concealed lighting can further their elegance.

PRIVATE APARTMENT_BRA, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Modern Bedroom
8. A modern meets rustic theme, as in here, is a sure-shot visual delight.

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

9. Furnishing elements like carpets & rugs with geometrical motifs amplify the snug AND sassy aspect.

DEPARTAMENTO TORRE MAGMA, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma BedroomAccessories & decoration Pink
10. Novel usage of common items, like this wooden ladder as a support for cloth hanger, is a dandy way to spruce up the bedroom.

Ypsy, oak version homify BedroomAccessories & decoration Wood Wood effect freestanding,stand valet,valet,coat rack,bedroom
Ypsy, oak version

Which other small room decoration ideas do you have up your sleeve? Share with us in comments!

