Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Add practical flair to your home with curtains: 9 amazing examples

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Cape Town, Natalie Bulwer Interiors Natalie Bulwer Interiors Classic style bedroom Blue
Loading admin actions …

Curtains are humble furnishing elements that are often overlooked as potential utility pieces apart from their basic function as a screen for windows & doors. But as contemporary housing is evolving constantly, so is the functionality of various furnishing elements with multi-functionality & innovativeness increasingly being explored. Room decorators & interior designers are experimenting more & more with the conventional furnishings to lend that extra edge to the spaces- both in the interior as well as exterior of the home. Tables, walls, curtains, etc. are being given added practicalities to bedeck the living spaces.

Be it the bedroom, living room, conservatory, media room or even the covered terrace, curtains can inject functional poise in more ways than just as a screen. Whatever be the style of design, the material, color, & texture of the curtain influence the overall look of the room as well as the light intensity within the room. Depending upon where it is placed, a curtain can add a lot to the room. Sounds interesting? Check out this homify story that walks you through 9 wonderful examples where curtains do much more than what they are usually employed for… ..

1.

D hi-led House, Medan City, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Modern Living Room
Lighthouse Architect Indonesia

Lighthouse Architect Indonesia
Lighthouse Architect Indonesia
Lighthouse Architect Indonesia

Would you like to catch the latest flick as you snuggle up to your furry companion, lazing in comfy daylight filtering in through the partly drawn heavy curtains?

2.

A.K. House, Taman Anggrek. Medan City, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Classic style dining room
Lighthouse Architect Indonesia

Lighthouse Architect Indonesia
Lighthouse Architect Indonesia
Lighthouse Architect Indonesia

White curtains complement the classic sheen of black & white in a radiant ambiance, perfectly.

3.

The mansion, aidecore aidecore Living room Plywood Beige
aidecore

aidecore
aidecore
aidecore

Beige curtains complete the fetching look in this Asian style lounge; just draw the curtains & enjoy a cozy banter as you relish your drink!

4.

Guest Bedroom Tru Interiors Classic style bedroom
Tru Interiors

Guest Bedroom

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Augmenting the regal vibes in this ritzy sanctum, these heavy drapes inject oodles of homey restfulness. Watsay?

5.

Ping House, w.interiorstudio w.interiorstudio Classic style bedroom
w.interiorstudio

w.interiorstudio
w.interiorstudio
w.interiorstudio

These 2 layers of translucent screen add sleek modishness alongside allowing for ample natural light & nice views for refreshing leisure.

6.

Interiors ideas for large bedroom of Katrina Antonovich, Luxury Antonovich Design Luxury Antonovich Design Modern Bedroom
Luxury Antonovich Design

Luxury Antonovich Design
Luxury Antonovich Design
Luxury Antonovich Design

Floor-to-ceiling lilac finesse visually enhances this luminous, plush haven of repose besides ringing in plentiful sophistication.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7.

Main Bedroom Natalie Bulwer Interiors Classic style bedroom Blue
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

Main Bedroom

Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

Letting in natural illumination to light up this reading nook, the two layers of curtains also bring in a soft pop of style into the classy aura.

8.

ЛЕТНЯЯ ВЕРАНДА, Tony House Interior Design & Decoration Tony House Interior Design & Decoration Patios & Decks
Tony House Interior Design &amp; Decoration

Tony House Interior Design & Decoration
Tony House Interior Design &amp; Decoration
Tony House Interior Design & Decoration

Diaphanous drapery offers a decorative silky screen, allowing the envelope of natural goodness to add a palliative stance for family gatherings on this industrial patio.

9.

Tuscan Nights, House of Decor House of Decor Living room
House of Decor

House of Decor
House of Decor
House of Decor

These curtains let the pleasing glow of daylight warm up the interiors while blocking out the harsh sun; draw them & open the glass doors to enjoy the cool breeze & soothing greens as you please!

This London kitchen is perfect to cook up a delectable storm!
How do curtains pimp up your snug home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks