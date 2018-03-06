Add practical flair to your home with curtains: 9 amazing examples

Curtains are humble furnishing elements that are often overlooked as potential utility pieces apart from their basic function as a screen for windows & doors. But as contemporary housing is evolving constantly, so is the functionality of various furnishing elements with multi-functionality & innovativeness increasingly being explored. Room decorators & interior designers are experimenting more & more with the conventional furnishings to lend that extra edge to the spaces- both in the interior as well as exterior of the home. Tables, walls, curtains, etc. are being given added practicalities to bedeck the living spaces.

Be it the bedroom, living room, conservatory, media room or even the covered terrace, curtains can inject functional poise in more ways than just as a screen. Whatever be the style of design, the material, color, & texture of the curtain influence the overall look of the room as well as the light intensity within the room. Depending upon where it is placed, a curtain can add a lot to the room. Sounds interesting? Check out this homify story that walks you through 9 wonderful examples where curtains do much more than what they are usually employed for… ..