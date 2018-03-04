A Swiss home that simply stuns

Switzerland might already be known for chocolate and snow, but it's time to add phenomenally talented architects and interior designers to the list as well, as today's gorgeous and artistic home is going to prove. We don't mean artistic in a theoretical way either, as you'll soon see that this gorgeous property is home to talented painters and art collectors that were inspired enough to include a studio and gallery space. That's definitely a little more interesting than a simple home office, we think you'll agree!

Come and see how bright and beautiful this striking home is and be prepared to really fall in love with the open-plan kitchen and dining room area that maximizes the flow of natural light incredibly well and highlights the intrinsic contemporary family home vibe so perfectly.