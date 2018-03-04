A Swiss home that simply stuns

Switzerland might already be known for chocolate and snow, but it's time to add phenomenally talented architects and interior designers to the list as well, as today's gorgeous and artistic home is going to prove. We don't mean artistic in a theoretical way either, as you'll soon see that this gorgeous property is home to talented painters and art collectors that were inspired enough to include a studio and gallery space. That's definitely a little more interesting than a simple home office, we think you'll agree!
Come and see how bright and beautiful this striking home is and be prepared to really fall in love with the open-plan kitchen and dining room area that maximizes the flow of natural light incredibly well and highlights the intrinsic contemporary family home vibe so perfectly.
Maintaining a traditional exterior was a great idea, as it made for such a shocking interior. It would have been so easy to give into the urge to create a modern look, with endless glass and dramatic facade materials, but the pretty and textural render here looks wonderful, especially when complemented with Louvre window shutters. If you didn't know any better, you'd be forgiven for assuming that the interior was just as classic!
The design teams charged with transforming this home noted that,
[T]he client was an avid art collector and wanted to light up and create focal points around the various pieces of artwork hung around the house. Therefore, the rest of the design was kept quite light and minimal so as not to draw attention away from the art.
In this ground floor space, you can see that the brief has been fulfilled to an incredible degree, thanks to huge windows and simplistic furniture choices. Let's take a closer look at some of the details!
The outside of this home might be traditional, but a terrifically sleek and modern kitchen looks so natural here! Gloss white cabinets were an amazing choice, as they simply disappear into the white walls and leave all the focus to be directed towards the incredible works of art. The neon splashback makes a very definite impression as well!
Wow. We knew that art was to be the focus in this home, but how could anyone have predicted just how much it would impact on the overall look and vibe? Every room here could have looked so plain and understated, but the introduction of enigmatic and colorful works of art have made every space feel so much more exciting.
No artist's home would be complete without a fabulous gallery room. No doubt this room is perfectly acclimated to counteract humidity and with no windows, there is no risk of fading the mediums at all. Talk about a wonderful necessity!
Wonderful! What a heady combination of beautiful rustic textures and modern materials this bathroom is. The whole scheme ties together the exterior and interiors of the home so wonderfully and it's almost refreshing that there is no art in here. We can only assume it's because the temperature and moisture levels would adversely affect any paintings, but also, the understated finish lends itself perfectly to a space that is dedicated to self-care. The long sink unit is incredible!
How about this for a lovely little dose of self-indulgence? We were about to assume that the whole of this home was dedicated to art and nothing else, but what a treat to find a pretty and spacious walk-in wardrobe! Great for organizing all attire in a logical and reasoned way that befits a gallery-esque home, we have to admit to being VERY jealous of the custom carpentry here.
