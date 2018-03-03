How to use the Pantone 4 classic color palette for spring 2018

Every year, Pantone announces the colors that will be most popular for the forthcoming seasons and if the spring 2018 shades are anything to go by, this is going to be one gorgeous year for homeowners that hire talented interior designers to revamp their properties!
We know that not everybody will love each and every shade that Pantone promotes, but the spring palette for this year is set to be a cacophony of beautifully neutral tones that offer up potential for each and every room in any home, from family domiciles through to contemporary apartments. The following hues are Pantone's picks for spring and we thought it would be fun to show you how we'd use them in our homes; just in case you need a little inspiration!
Sailor Blue is a gorgeous shade of blue that has French navy undertones, but with a touch more warmth, making it perfect for high traffic areas that could use a little piquant contrast. Here, we think a large feature wall finished in Sailor Blue works amazingly well in terms of adding some elegant and sophisticated surface area that the bright hallway lighting can make the most of! This is an amazing alternative to filling a large wall with artwork, which can look a touch busy in a small area.
We've all spent so long accepting that white, cream and pale beiges are the only acceptable neutrals but now is the time for change! Gray has been gradually filtering into interior design circles for a while, but 2018 is the year that it really takes off and rises to become a stunning neutral color that looks perfectly at home in any living room, on all four walls. No longer just a feature shade, a pale gray, such as Harbor Mist, should be a definitive scheme!
Cream is nice but for a bathroom that really encourages you to enjoy a little self-indulgence and care, you need to consider it's richer cousin, Warm Sand. A gorgeous neutral with golden undertones, there's no getting away from the fact that warm Sand resonates positivity and sophistication and thanks to being a paler hue, it is ideal for smaller rooms, hence bathrooms can really benefit from it. It looks great with cream woodwork too!
A shade that is just a hair away from white, Coconut Milk is truly breathtaking when used to create a minimalist aesthetic. Withe the modern trend for unfussy and uncluttered kitchens now in full effect, how about using Coconut Milk as a guiding shade for wall and cabinet color choices? You'll be shocked at how perpetually fresh and hygienic the space feels, not to mention how timeless as well! Let's be honest; white or variations on white will never go out of style.
