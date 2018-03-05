Your browser is out-of-date.

This London kitchen is perfect to cook up a delectable storm!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
The Upminster Kitchen by deVOL
This homify article celebrates a noteworthy classic kitchen from the expert house of the Leicestershire based deVOL KITCHENS. The heart of an Edwardian home on the outskirts of London, this kitchen is bold & daring yet in the same breath it almost feels quiet, timeless & understated. Originally home to a charming French couple, the entire house was filled with delightful objects that convey a lifetime of collecting unique items to ring in the personal touch.

The previous kitchen was a dark, longish room so the experts opted for this light filled space to become the new kitchen where you could entertain & just enjoy spending time with the loved ones. Replete with the old-world charm, this new kitchen bears substantial original features like wonderful high ceilings & heavy coving, big wide doors & sash windows, and a beautifully weathered wooden floor with the sheen of time lending it an authentic feel. The wall with fitted cupboards includes a double pantry, full height fridge & freezer, and ample storage. Concealing the appliances really imparts the room a more furnished neat & modish feel, less like a kitchen and more like a living room. This very aspect transforms a kitchen from a mere place for doing tedious chores to a desirable living space at the heart of the home.

The wooden dining table & chairs, the cut glass decanters and the silver sugar bowl impart an ageless grandeur; the colored cupboards, bold tiles and jazzy lighting look playful. All in all, it is a tasteful harmonious mix. The materials used, the color palette and the ambiance together extend a very cozy, warm & hearty invite for a moreish time. Sounds exciting? Let us have a peek!

Welcoming picture of snug sumptuousness.

The Upminster Kitchen by deVOL
Luminous soberness & trendy floor-to-ceiling convenience complement the wholesome invite.

The Upminster Kitchen by deVOL
How about a hot cuppa as you enjoy a cordial banter?

The Upminster Kitchen by deVOL
Tiled poise makes a bold style statement.

The Upminster Kitchen by deVOL
Chic contemporary meets classy ritz… ..simply dandy, no?

The Upminster Kitchen by deVOL
Did this wonderful kitchen fill you with inspiring ideas to copy?

