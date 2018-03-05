This London kitchen is perfect to cook up a delectable storm!

This homify article celebrates a noteworthy classic kitchen from the expert house of the Leicestershire based deVOL KITCHENS. The heart of an Edwardian home on the outskirts of London, this kitchen is bold & daring yet in the same breath it almost feels quiet, timeless & understated. Originally home to a charming French couple, the entire house was filled with delightful objects that convey a lifetime of collecting unique items to ring in the personal touch.

The previous kitchen was a dark, longish room so the experts opted for this light filled space to become the new kitchen where you could entertain & just enjoy spending time with the loved ones. Replete with the old-world charm, this new kitchen bears substantial original features like wonderful high ceilings & heavy coving, big wide doors & sash windows, and a beautifully weathered wooden floor with the sheen of time lending it an authentic feel. The wall with fitted cupboards includes a double pantry, full height fridge & freezer, and ample storage. Concealing the appliances really imparts the room a more furnished neat & modish feel, less like a kitchen and more like a living room. This very aspect transforms a kitchen from a mere place for doing tedious chores to a desirable living space at the heart of the home.

The wooden dining table & chairs, the cut glass decanters and the silver sugar bowl impart an ageless grandeur; the colored cupboards, bold tiles and jazzy lighting look playful. All in all, it is a tasteful harmonious mix. The materials used, the color palette and the ambiance together extend a very cozy, warm & hearty invite for a moreish time. Sounds exciting? Let us have a peek!