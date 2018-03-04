Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 wonderful floor ideas for your patio & the garden

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Casa en Villa Coral, 2003, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern Walls and Floors
Loading admin actions …

This homify article will offer you 15 great floor ideas that you can employ in the outdoor spaces like the garden, the courtyard, the patio and even at the entrance of your home. Of late, professional experts & homeowners are going all out to experiment with materials, styles, shapes, finishes, textures and colors to lend their home spaces that extra designer edge. Custom floor designs are increasingly becoming popular for outdoor spaces, and depending on what you need & the image you want in your exterior environments, a variety of options can be selected from. Be it a luxurious appeal, a minimalist look, a rustic face or modern sheen,  any aspect can be given to the flooring sitting pretty in your garden & patio areas.

Take a closer look at these 15 amazing garden/ patio floor ideas using wood, different formats of stone, ceramics & even greens, and pick your favorites to take home. Get, set, go!

1.

Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Walls
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

How about a grid-like patio with a cement base adorned using ceramic & fine stone accents?

2.

R 12, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Walls
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

To have something like this one, micro-cement is ideal due to its easy adaptability to any design -- special chemical additives allow detailing in different colors & finishes.

3.

NovaDeck es la mejor alternativa a los decks tradicionales de madera, plástico-madera o PVC., FORMICA Venezuela FORMICA Venezuela Modern Garden
FORMICA Venezuela

FORMICA Venezuela
FORMICA Venezuela
FORMICA Venezuela

Special varnished outdoor wood is an excellent option to give a warm & elegant appearance to the patio.

4.

Casa en Villa Coral, 2003, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern Walls and Floors
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

Using river stone is an original & stylish way to inject the bucolic feel of an artisanal work which combines angularly arranged stones of varying sizes.

5.

Richmond Project, The Wood Galleries The Wood Galleries Walls
The Wood Galleries

Richmond Project

The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries

Paving stones are an excellent choice for walkways through the garden and patio floor; placing them on an already shaped & leveled floor base is fast & convenient.

​6.

VALLE DE LAS PALMAS, AurEa 34 -Arquitectura tu Espacio- AurEa 34 -Arquitectura tu Espacio- Minimalist style garden
AurEa 34 -Arquitectura tu Espacio-

AurEa 34 -Arquitectura tu Espacio-
AurEa 34 -Arquitectura tu Espacio-
AurEa 34 -Arquitectura tu Espacio-

Wood and grass form the perfect combination for a palliative design offering a very relaxed natural environment with ample warmth.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7.

Casa Owen, Terra Terra Modern Garden
Terra

Terra
Terra
Terra

For simple gardens without much of greens, river stone & slabs of flagstone can be used to create a walkway around a fountain or lead to a seating area meant for relaxing.

8.

GT-R Arquitectos Modern Garden
GT-R Arquitectos

GT-R Arquitectos
GT-R Arquitectos
GT-R Arquitectos

If you dig natural stones, stone slabs in a wide variety of sizes & shapes can be combined to form an interesting floor and even an accent wall.

9.

Casa Manantiales, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Garden
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Synthetic grass is a time-saving, practically zero maintenance quick solution for an outdoor floor finish.

​10.

CASA CP-34, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Ceramic tiles are a classic; care should be taken to ensure that they are anti-slip textured and weather- resistant.

11.

Haus in Hoffnungsthal Aussenbereich, Architekt Dipl.Ing. Udo J. Schmühl Architekt Dipl.Ing. Udo J. Schmühl Classic style garden
Architekt Dipl.Ing. Udo J. Schmühl

Architekt Dipl.Ing. Udo J. Schmühl
Architekt Dipl.Ing. Udo J. Schmühl
Architekt Dipl.Ing. Udo J. Schmühl

Creative blend of colors & textures—gray stones in different textures, shades & hardness combined to give the floor a jazzy look.

12.

R 12, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style garden
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

The special allure & elegance of marble rings in a soft dash of color alongside highlighting the soothing greenery surrounding it.

13.

NAGASAKI - MEXICAN PATIO, Paisaje Radical Paisaje Radical Modern Garden
Paisaje Radical

Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical

Delightful rusticity bedecks this ingenious design, wherein pieces of clay have been intentionally placed irregularly with their joints, lending a unique style.

14.

Remodelacion Casa Cuernavaca, Taller David Dana Arquitectura Taller David Dana Arquitectura Modern Houses
Taller David Dana Arquitectura

Taller David Dana Arquitectura
Taller David Dana Arquitectura
Taller David Dana Arquitectura

Using big concrete squares in a grid format and gravel, bricks or paving stones to mark the edges/ joints between the squares, a simplistic floor design can be created.

15.

Pergolas , Productos Cristalum Productos Cristalum Modern Garden Aluminium/Zinc Wood effect
Productos Cristalum

Productos Cristalum
Productos Cristalum
Productos Cristalum

Concrete and vegetation—stretches of regularly pruned grass alternating with thin strips of concrete, that matches the pergola design, can result in a very original floor.

How to use the Pantone 4 classic color palette for spring 2018
Which of these sassy ideas is going to pimp up your patio?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks