Luxury ideas for lavish living room style

From pretty pendulums through to utterly gorgeous coffee table lamps, the way you illuminate your living room will make a massive impact on how upmarket and luxurious it looks and feels. We always think that large lamps make a real statement, especially floor-standing varieties, but for that extra touch… how about something in a fabulous gold or bronze finish?

For more living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Luxury living room storage furniture you'll love!