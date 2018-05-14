Luxury ideas for lavish living room style

So often we come across one home that has a wealth of incredible ideas to copy and today, we are going to show you a simply breathtaking property that has given us countless ideas for making our living rooms a whole lot more luxurious. We are honestly tipping our caps to the interior designer that curated this staggering masterpiece of an open-plan and opulent lounge, which would be the perfect centerpiece of any style of home, from a traditional family property through to a contemporary bachelor pad. If you're on the lookout for some amazing accessories and ideas for your living room, come with us now and get ready to be inspired!
It's no secret that beautiful framed art has a big impact on a space, but just look at the way this dark and brooding piece contrasts so gorgeously against the bright white walls. Mounting art against a dark background works so well but is a shockingly undervalued idea that we want to bring to your attention.
We're all so used to choosing either natural wood or neutral white interior doors that the idea of selecting something a whole lot more dark and contrasting seems a little bold, but it is a risk worth taking! Monochrome is a color scheme that will NEVER go out of fashion and if you want to bolster the brightness of pale walls, there is no better way to do so! Dark doors also have a natural ability to look exceptionally high-end and luxurious.
Nothing says luxury and style quite like unusual and oversized piece of furniture! Anything with a little history and heritage will be a perfect focal point, so why not keep an eye out at antique stores for things like haberdashery cabinets, apothecary displays and even steamer trunks. Trust us when we say that everyone will asking where you found such fabulous things!
It sounds strange, but adding plants is a wonderful way to add a touch of luxury and style to any home space, particular living rooms! There's just something about large leaves and luscious green tones that elevate everything to whole new dimensions of opulence and when you add big planters into the mix too, the look really is complete! Cheese plants, palms and anything slightly exotic will really heighten a luxury look.
It's no secret that the fabrics you choose for your sofas, cushions and curtains will have a huge impact on the resulting luxury effect of your living room, but it's time to get serious about REALLY decadent materials. Velvets, brocades, satins and even heavy wools are definitely worth considering too and the best part is that they all co-exist together beautifully, for a layered and luxurious look.
From pretty pendulums through to utterly gorgeous coffee table lamps, the way you illuminate your living room will make a massive impact on how upmarket and luxurious it looks and feels. We always think that large lamps make a real statement, especially floor-standing varieties, but for that extra touch… how about something in a fabulous gold or bronze finish?
