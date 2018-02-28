6 things to consider BEFORE buying furniture

It all seems so easy doesn't it? You need some new pieces of furniture, so you simply measure up, head to the store and buy something you like, no? Well actually, there are more things to think about than that, if you want to enjoy a home that feels well put together and cohesive. We're not just talking about sofas and living rooms though!

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that you need to think long and hard about any and all furniture choices, in order to avoid buying anything that simply won't look perfect, will be too big or won't sit quite right with your wider design aesthetic and we want to help you get it right. Come with us now to discover the things you need to be considering before you buy even a single piece of new furniture. Trust us, these tips will save you a lot of future heartache!