7 beautifully modern houses and their plans

Despite the master craftsmanship of expert architects & thoughtful implementation of exquisite designs, the task of building a new house is oftentimes a challenging one. A tasteful mix of the apt designs, elegant palette, stylish materials, comfy furniture and graceful decor is what makes a home trendy, appealing & functional. So today, we will walk you through 7 stunningly inspirational modern houses in their finished states, alongside their floor & sectional plans. These are roomy, bright & appealingly modish living spaces, that could go a long way in helping you understand just how a house looks good or even guide you in designing your own project.

So if you are contemplating your own dream house but are a bit overwhelmed by the complexity of it all, this homify article is what you need to get started. Have a closer look through these contemporary designs & the blueprints, and supplement your own ideas for building your cozy new pad from scratch!