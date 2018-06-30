10 creative examples for dividing small spaces

With space crunch becoming a real issue, contemporary housing is increasingly focusing on small homes. The houses that we see in the modern times are no bigger than what you need them to be and that is why a lot of experts find it challenging to design them. Many of the home-owners feel that there isn't enough room to do what they want & express their sense of style. But since tiny living is witnessing an upwards trend, what you can accomplish with a small space is no longer what it used to be! Small rooms & homes are a great way to bring down costs while also accommodating all of your needs & wants within a limited space.

A compact home does not always translate into one sans style, practicality & visual appeal. All it takes is a bit of out-of-the-box thinking & tasteful implementation of those ideas… et voilà! Your small AND sassy home is ready to cause some serious home envy to your visitors. Be it employing furniture that maximizes the usable areas, innovative space partitions that offer additional functional spaces or a wall-free room with integrated functionalities, a bit of creativity is always possible to enhance convenience sans a confined feel irrespective of the chosen style.

This homify article offers 10 creative & amazing examples wherein small living spaces have been appealingly divided into different functional areas. These lovely examples will surely inspire you to downsize your home or to make the best of a small situation in your cozy pad. Have a closer look!