Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 creative examples for dividing small spaces

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Rénovation d'un studio à Lyon 06, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Bedroom
Loading admin actions …

With space crunch becoming a real issue, contemporary housing is increasingly focusing on small homes. The houses that we see in the modern times are no bigger than what you need them to be and that is why a lot of experts find it challenging to design them. Many of the home-owners feel that there isn't enough room to do what they want & express their sense of style. But since tiny living is witnessing an upwards trend, what you can accomplish with a small space is no longer what it used to be! Small rooms & homes are a great way to bring down costs while also accommodating all of your needs & wants within a limited space.

A compact home does not always translate into one sans style, practicality & visual appeal. All it takes is a bit of out-of-the-box thinking & tasteful implementation of those ideas… et voilà! Your small AND sassy home is ready to cause some serious home envy to your visitors. Be it employing furniture that maximizes the usable areas, innovative space partitions that offer additional functional spaces or a wall-free room with integrated functionalities, a bit of creativity is always possible to enhance convenience sans a confined feel irrespective of the chosen style.

This homify article offers 10 creative & amazing examples wherein small living spaces have been appealingly divided into different functional areas. These lovely examples will surely inspire you to downsize your home or to make the best of a small situation in your cozy pad. Have a closer look!

1. This white partition wall supports a mini reading area on the hallway side of the generous open-plan space.

Calderwood, Designscape Architects Ltd Designscape Architects Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Designscape Architects Ltd

Calderwood

Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd

2. Custom-made funky bookshelves like this one serve as a practically sound modern partition alongside injecting oodles of character into the room.

Spazio MINI :: la mansarda di Stella, Spazio 14 10 Spazio 14 10 Modern Bedroom
Spazio 14 10

Spazio 14 10
Spazio 14 10
Spazio 14 10

3. Modish lounging by the skylight or a comfy nap on the cushy bed—what is it going to be?

Rénovation d'un studio à Lyon 06, Marion Lanoë Marion Lanoë Modern Bedroom
Marion Lanoë

Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë
Marion Lanoë

4. Ingenious nooks & crannies—this one preserves the structural integrity of the dwelling while utilizing an otherwise empty space through built-in bookcases & a comfortable reading room.

高津の家, 向山建築設計事務所 向山建築設計事務所 Modern Media Room
向山建築設計事務所

向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所

5. Exploiting the vertical air space—a loft bed, a small study, or as shown here with home-office below & sleeping area above..what a concept!

Haus für Julia und Björn, Innauer-Matt Architekten ZT GmbH Innauer-Matt Architekten ZT GmbH Study/office
Innauer-Matt Architekten ZT GmbH

Innauer-Matt Architekten ZT GmbH
Innauer-Matt Architekten ZT GmbH
Innauer-Matt Architekten ZT GmbH

6. How about this original semi-partition to demarcate the bathroom from the bedroom?

Loft Box117, Tim Diekhans Architektur Tim Diekhans Architektur Industrial style bedroom
Tim Diekhans Architektur

Tim Diekhans Architektur
Tim Diekhans Architektur
Tim Diekhans Architektur

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Vertical wall space is a smashing idea to create your own stylish storage alongside other functional areas, that too without physical partitions!

Space saver Studio D. Interiors HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Studio D. Interiors

Space saver

Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors

8. Check out this fetching clear glass wall outlining the snug bedroom from the spacious living room!

Квартира-студия в скандинавском стиле, Eugene Chekhov Eugene Chekhov Living room White
Eugene Chekhov

Eugene Chekhov
Eugene Chekhov
Eugene Chekhov

9. Utilizing the high ceiling to create a mezzanine gives you a whole extra floor—the ultimate in small space maximization…

Mezzanine floor and staircase, Loftspace Loftspace Modern Living Room
Loftspace

Loftspace
Loftspace
Loftspace

10. Combining areas like the kitchen & the dining spaces using multi-functional elements will leave you with a unique design & ample extra space.

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern Kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Office guest room ideas that give you more bang for your US buck
Which of these wonderful ideas do you fancy trying out?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks