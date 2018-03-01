Beautiful lights for every room of your house

Lighting is such a key element that can help you transform any home space from drab to dapper. With a beautiful lighting plan, you can accomplish a modish facelift for your stylish spaces. Contemporary home design focuses more on creating a cozy sanctum that offers a rejuvenating retreat away from the hectic pace of life alongside a uniquely modern living experience. Be it the plush living room, the restful bedroom or the compact bathroom, experts are turning more & more towards lending it a voguish yet comfy essence through the poise of lighting. And this is exactly what our homify article talks about.
A variety of lighting fixtures & accessories are available for different areas of the home, in keeping with the latest trends and popularity among home-owners. This article offers you 7 such wonderful lighting ideas for every home space, that will fill you with inspiration to bedeck your entire home. So, without further ado, take a good look and let there be light!
The magnificent minimalistic concrete entrance has elegant LED lighting that follows its depth & width; the warm wooden sliding door inside matches the golden LED glow well.
Attached to the ceiling beams, subtle LED lights boost the generous natural illumination to augment the luxurious vibes in this classic haven of coziness.
Industrial aesthetic meets sleek modernity with the spotlights AND the factory lamp injecting hearty style into this kitchen-dining area.
Neat minimalism is pimped up by the ceiling lights & the lone pendant lamp; note the sassy underlighting!
The warm LED glow behind washbasins & the concealed roof lighting supplements the daylight beautifully as the large mirror reflects an inviting radiant feel.
Symmetrical flair of the night lamps by the bed complements the spotlights on the ceiling to add to the snug ambiance of warmth in here.
This spacious outdoor area extends a luminous invite with an array of fetching lights; laze by the pool, sunbathe in the lawn or simply relax with a hot cuppa by the fire bowl… .choice is yours!