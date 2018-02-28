Your browser is out-of-date.

What we love about teal color schemes

Antique Crackle Metro Tiles, Walls and Floors Ltd
You don't need to have your finger firmly on the pulse to know that interior designers are really keen to use a teal color scheme in their clients' homes, wherever possible! In short, it is one of THE colors for 2018 and you're going to be seeing a lot of it, but if you're a little unsure as to whether it could be right for your particular property, let us tell you why it is proving to be so popular.

Teal is a wonderful middle ground between natural green and cool blue, lending itself to a soothing and restorative home decor aesthetic, but more than that, it adds in a bold and rich dose of fun as well. Come with us now as we give you a host of reasons why we love teal and help you to see if you could be a fan as well.

1. They work in EVERY room.

Teal Antique Crackle Metro Tiles
If you think you could be tempted to consider a bold hue for one or more of the rooms in your home, you need to ask yourself what color goes with teal and what could be a good match, given how vivid and eye-catching it is. The short answer is that almost every color will work well, thanks to teal looking great in every single room!

Take a look at this bathroom and you'll instantly see the potential for teal to be used in every other room, from kitchens through to bedrooms and everywhere in between. Plus, with gray woodwork in place and a bright copper bath, you can see that very few colors won't look great alongside teal walls or surfaces.

2. All other color schemes will work with them.

Truffle sofa
It can be so difficult to get color schemes right, but if you can select a hue that you love, you can then use that as a basis for the rest of your choices. In the case of teal, we recommend that you pick a particular variety of the shade, get the color code and choose other elements using neighboring paint codes. In the case of teal color schemes, they will work with any and all other hues, but you need to be sure that you're matching depths of color and vibrancy. 

Let's say that you have a bright teal sofa, such as the sumptuous number shown here. If you can color match the finish to a paint chip, you can then use the resulting color code to choose similarly vibrant or complementary shades for walls, cushions and carpets. That's a great way to make sure that everything has an underlying sense of harmony.

3. They add undeniable luxury.

輕．透, 築川設計
Teal color schemes naturally scream of high-end finishes and home luxury of a whole other level and the really impressive part is that they can do so with a very limited palette! There's no need to coat every wall and surface in teal in order to give it an opulent finish, as a simple feature wall here and there will be more than enough.

You've heard the phrase 'less is more' no doubt, well it very much applies to using a teal color scheme inside a home. You'd be wise to use a small amount of a really gorgeous shade of teal that you can simply embellish with other elements and a variety of materials.

4. They make an impact on a small scale.

蒂芬妮藍 ×復古白，刷出寧靜夢幻感
Speaking of less is more, it's worth noting that combination schemes that incorporate a teal color always look fantastic, which is why so many interior designers are currently pairing small teal feature walls with more expansive white surfaces. We particularly like the way teal has been used in this picture, as a way of highlighting a wall recess! 

Great for shabby chic spaces, contemporary dwellings or even rustic homes, an eye-catching green-blue accent can be tiny, yet still has the potential to make a massive and enviable impact. 

5. You don't have to resign them to your walls.

Mint and orange on snow, Marina Sarkisyan
Teal has a natural ability to make any hue a complementary color, but don't go thinking that it is only your walls that can be considered as appropriate recipients for the shade! It might be easier for you to settle into the idea of a vivid color scheme, if you keep the walls neutral and use teal as an accent. Bed linens, curtains, furniture and even rugs can all look phenomenal when finished in a bright color, especially if neutral walls are in place and a natural floor. 

It's important to remember that it's all very well loving the look of a bold and decadent color scheme, but actually employ it in your home is a whole other issue, which is why it's perfectly acceptable to ease yourself in gently. That's why doing things in reverse, with neutral walls and bright textiles, makes sense in the first instance.

If you fancy a little more teal temptation, take a look at this Ideabook: Best use of teal blue and grey.

Are you definitely considering a teal color scheme for your home now? Which room will you start with?

