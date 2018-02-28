What we love about teal color schemes

You don't need to have your finger firmly on the pulse to know that interior designers are really keen to use a teal color scheme in their clients' homes, wherever possible! In short, it is one of THE colors for 2018 and you're going to be seeing a lot of it, but if you're a little unsure as to whether it could be right for your particular property, let us tell you why it is proving to be so popular.

Teal is a wonderful middle ground between natural green and cool blue, lending itself to a soothing and restorative home decor aesthetic, but more than that, it adds in a bold and rich dose of fun as well. Come with us now as we give you a host of reasons why we love teal and help you to see if you could be a fan as well.