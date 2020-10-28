Why adding a rug under dining table sets is a MUST

Some people swear by adding a rug to the dining room and others say it's a huge no-no, but today, we are going to tell you why we, as well as a large majority of interior designers, are firmly pro-rugs!

We understand why people might be a little hesitant to add a floor covering to a dining room, after all, it's a space that is frequently messy and food spills are not something you want to leave to soak into any depth of carpet pile, but the aesthetic is hard to beat! Not only that; a gorgeous and well anchored rug will really add a sense of grandeur and ceremony to a dining too, but don't just take out word for it. We've come up with a host of fantastic reasons why rugs for dining rooms are a must. So, let's take a look and see if you're inspired to get onboard!