These pleasingly comfortable Porto homes are delightfully stylish!

Genuine Oporto Apartments - Alojamento local no centro do Porto
This homify article takes us to the center of Porto where the 4 “Genuine Oporto Apartments” sit pretty. Created by Portuguese experts from SHI Studio for local accommodation, these modest sized apartment homes are BIG on functionality and elegance. Boasting of an appealingly simple detailing without skimping on style, these apartments have been designed by remodeling character-filled, old-fashioned humble houses with solid, enduring construction, optimizing the living spaces, and imparting them a fresh contemporary aspect with practical poise. Employing a theme and Portuguese sayings to pimp up every apartment, the professionals have given the home interiors pleasingly modish furnishings & decor. The wooden flooring adds generous warmth into the living spaces.

Sounds interesting? Let us take a closer look!

Living rooms.

Genuine Oporto Apartments - Alojamento local no centro do Porto
1. Red suggestions add a dash of style into the well-lit sober ambiance of this living room. The bucolic charm of the exposed stone window-frames, the industrial lamp, the modern wall-art & the cushy gray couch together exude an eclectic flair and extend a warm invite. 

Genuine Oporto Apartments - Alojamento local no centro do Porto
2. This one has a similar setting with bright DIY pendant lamps.

Genuine Oporto Apartments - Alojamento local no centro do Porto
3. Canary yellow ups the pizzazz in this one, as Mandalas bedeck the wall. Wood & bamboo ring in rustic beauty; just look at that pendant light! 

Genuine Oporto Apartments - Alojamento local no centro do Porto
The dark gray sofa doesn't disappoint either!

Genuine Oporto Apartments - Alojamento local no centro do Porto
4. With a more generous area, this one is aglow with snug accents. The soothing hues are well complemented by the sassy lighting. Restrained furnishing nails the palliative feel.

Genuine Oporto Apartments - Alojamento local no centro do Porto
The predominant homey essence adds to the style quotient.

Bedrooms.

Genuine Oporto Apartments - Alojamento local no centro do Porto
1. Humbly furnished with a comfy bed, a cozy chair and a swing, this bright bedroom has neutral shades jazzing it up. The wall-art and motivational Portuguese quotes serve to fetchingly bedeck the room.

Genuine Oporto Apartments - Alojamento local no centro do Porto
Genuine Oporto Apartments - Alojamento local no centro do Porto
2. Peppy hints of blue and red amp it up in here.

Genuine Oporto Apartments - Alojamento local no centro do Porto
Simply amazing, no?

Genuine Oporto Apartments - Alojamento local no centro do Porto
3. Trendy touches of mustard steal the show in here.

Genuine Oporto Apartments - Alojamento local no centro do Porto
Genuine Oporto Apartments - Alojamento local no centro do Porto
4. Fiery orange details inject oodles of sass into this restful sanctum.

Genuine Oporto Apartments - Alojamento local no centro do Porto
Fancy a relaxing nap in that cozy wicker chair?

Kitchen.

Genuine Oporto Apartments - Alojamento local no centro do Porto
This radiant open kitchen is modular and defies its size in convenience. The tiled backsplash & handle-free fronts convey a truly modern design. The white preponderance looks remarkable, watsay?

Which of these wonderful design ideas are you taking home?

