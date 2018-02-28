These pleasingly comfortable Porto homes are delightfully stylish!

This homify article takes us to the center of Porto where the 4 “Genuine Oporto Apartments” sit pretty. Created by Portuguese experts from SHI Studio for local accommodation, these modest sized apartment homes are BIG on functionality and elegance. Boasting of an appealingly simple detailing without skimping on style, these apartments have been designed by remodeling character-filled, old-fashioned humble houses with solid, enduring construction, optimizing the living spaces, and imparting them a fresh contemporary aspect with practical poise. Employing a theme and Portuguese sayings to pimp up every apartment, the professionals have given the home interiors pleasingly modish furnishings & decor. The wooden flooring adds generous warmth into the living spaces.

Sounds interesting? Let us take a closer look!