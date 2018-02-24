A heritage apartment with serious style

Biddulph Mansions is the setting for an incredible renovation project, in the center of London, so you just know that the apartments that have been updated inside are going to be style and class personified. Built in the very early 1900s by master craftsmen following plans drawn up by inspired architects, the building itself has so much charm and was a natural choice for a block of high-end apartments. Today, we're going to show you a gorgeous three-bedroom 90sqm top floor home that used to only have one bathroom and was subjected to a tiny living room.

Having sat unloved for forty years, this charming apartment has been converted into a space big and luxurious enough to be considered a small family home, as a far more generous living room has been created, alongside adding a swish ensuite to the master bedroom. Come and take a look, as we think you're going to love it!