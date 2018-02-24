A heritage apartment with serious style

Biddulph Mansions is the setting for an incredible renovation project, in the center of London, so you just know that the apartments that have been updated inside are going to be style and class personified. Built in the very early 1900s by master craftsmen following plans drawn up by inspired architects, the building itself has so much charm and was a natural choice for a block of high-end apartments. Today, we're going to show you a gorgeous three-bedroom 90sqm top floor home that used to only have one bathroom and was subjected to a tiny living room.
Having sat unloved for forty years, this charming apartment has been converted into a space big and luxurious enough to be considered a small family home, as a far more generous living room has been created, alongside adding a swish ensuite to the master bedroom. Come and take a look, as we think you're going to love it!
You might have thought that given how much history this building has, the interior of this apartment might have been old fashioned, but what a breath of contemporary fresh air it is! The alcoves and built-in storage have a touch of heritage class and charm, for sure, but with bright white walls and amazing furniture, the modern vibe is coming through in a very strong way.
Leading on from the living room is this fantastic dining spot that helps to add extra functionality to the newly enlarged space, but it doesn't encroach on the more lazy zone at all! The simple furniture styling works so well to keep a modern theme going and with a bold piece of wall art in place, there's a natural focus on the back wall and all of the clever storage!
We were half expecting to find a very stark and modern kitchen in place here, with a slew of stainless steel elements, but this understated and almost classic design works so much more beautifully! Off white cabinets are amazing in that they work tonally and add just enough contrast and with no top cabinets, there is a real sense of space and airiness. Clever stuff! There's also a small dining set in here, which is ideal for intimate yet casual dinners. That's something we can really get onboard with!
As master bedrooms go, this one is really up there in terms of being wonderfully soothing and restful, don't you agree? A little soft gray feature wall, sumptuous bed linen and more of those fabulous inset alcove shelves have made this such a terrifically useful and practical room, while never taking away from the pretty aesthetics., but do you remember that an ensuite was needed?
What a fantastic way to hide an ensuite bathroom away! Tucked away behind a painted, sliding louvre wooden door, you'd never know that a stunningly modern and unusual bathroom was hiding here. Trust us, you're going to love this!
We warned you that this ensuite is something special and here's the proof! Filled to the brim with incredible contemporary motifs, including concrete walls and a cast concrete vanity unit, this is a bathroom with a real difference! We love how much darker than the rest of the house this space is, as it feels so much more cozy and private.
As second bedrooms go, this one is surprisingly generous, especially for London! Ideally proportioned for a pretty daybed, this could be a terrific guest room of even a charming kid's room. Just look at that lovely view of opposing terraces too! It's like something from a movie!
While the ensuite is enclosed and private, the main bathroom in this apartment is a vision bathed in natural light! The cast concrete vanity unit offers a wonderful tie-in, but the star of the show here really is the freestanding tub! What an eye-catching and stylish choice.
Ahhh, now this is a clever little idea! In order to protect the modesty and privacy of anyone living in a traditional London terrace, a little window box in the bathroom is creative and cute. It adds a vibrant dose of color to an otherwise exceptionally neutral space too.
We wondered if the hallways in this home were going to look a touch dark or even boring, but what were we thinking? Of course they don't! Bright, neutral and filled with fabulous art, they are just as interesting as the main rooms, which is quite an achievement!
We have seen that inset shelving has been included in every room in this apartment, so let's take a closer look and really appreciate the styling. Smooth, unfussy and finished in the same bright white as the walls, they are both subtle and effective, all at the same time. A great way to display collections, we are definitely thinking about how we can copy this look!
