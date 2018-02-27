Your browser is out-of-date.

Give your home a vibrant facelift with these playful colors

El vacío amoblado, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Study/office
Time and again, interior designers & room decorators have emphasized on the fact that colors play a vital role in imparting a lively persona to the living spaces. Be it muted tones, pastel hues or bold shades, every type of color lends a particular vibe to the space it bedecks. The tacit rule generally followed is employing lighter & softer shades for the bedrooms to aid in a tranquil stance for comfort & relaxation while using bolder/ darker ones for the communal areas.

However, contemporary home design is evolving and design experts are constantly experimenting with novel ideas to give creatively pimped up spaces. Multi-functional elements, a composite color palette and innovative decor are some examples of the same.

Another trend that is fast catching up is the use of bright & unusual shades to add a dash of vibrancy to the room, irrespective of the style of design. Peppy, playful tones when added to a space, ring in a refreshing feel of modishness & visual appeal. A great way to breathe new life into rooms with a subtle palette as well as to revamp home spaces sans huge costs, bright cheery colors are increasingly making their way into contemporary homes to jazz them up.

This homify article offers you 13 wonderful ideas of using playful, bright & lively shades to pimp up your home spaces and cause your neighbors some really serious home envy. Sounds exciting? Have a look!

1. Mediterranean flair, wholesome hues and a big dollop of natural goodness—what a TASTEFUL setting!

Un templo para la familia terrenal, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Mediterranean style dining room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

2. The voguish touch of cool blue injects zing into the timeless elegance of wood & white.

素材とディテールにこだわった、風の通る心地よい住まい, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房

株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房

3. Striking yellow of the small round table adds generously to the eclectic poise.

APARTAMENTO 97, ESTUDIO DUSSAN ESTUDIO DUSSAN Living room
ESTUDIO DUSSAN

ESTUDIO DUSSAN
ESTUDIO DUSSAN
ESTUDIO DUSSAN

4. Violet beautifully complements navy blue to present a chic contrast with the predominant magnificence of mustard tones.

Wohnzimmer, BoConcept Germany GmbH BoConcept Germany GmbH Modern Living Room
BoConcept Germany GmbH

BoConcept Germany GmbH
BoConcept Germany GmbH
BoConcept Germany GmbH

5. The dapper red of the armchair & standing lamp oozes modernity into this snug living room.

Apartamento RR, Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Modern Living Room
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

6. Fancy this classy blue sofa adding a regal air into the graceful minimalism in here?

法式居所/ The French Charm, 爾聲空間設計有限公司 爾聲空間設計有限公司 Living room Wood White
爾聲空間設計有限公司

爾聲空間設計有限公司
爾聲空間設計有限公司
爾聲空間設計有限公司

7. The big orange lamp enhances the sumptuousness in this hearty kitchen-dining area.

お気に入りの家具が映える、無垢材と白い壁のシンプルで心地よい住まい, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房

株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房

8. Canary yellow suggestions & a hint of flaming red bring in a touch of poise into the home-office.

家族の笑顔が生まれる、明るく暖かな２階リビング, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房

株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房

9. This corridor boasts of the eye-catching chair making a bold fashion statement.

HOME STAGING PER APPARTAMENTO VUOTO IN AFFITTO., Boite Maison Boite Maison
Boite Maison

Boite Maison
Boite Maison
Boite Maison

10. The varicolored cushy chair & those mustard cushions add copiously to the comfy essence.

達圓室內設計 達圓設計有限公司 Modern Houses
達圓設計有限公司

達圓室內設計

達圓設計有限公司
達圓設計有限公司
達圓設計有限公司

11. How about this ritzy green accent wall for a cozy yet sassy sanctum?

ul. Głowackiego, enem.studio enem.studio Modern Bedroom
enem.studio

ul. Głowackiego

enem.studio
enem.studio
enem.studio

12. Scandinavian core of this work-station is decked up with perky pops of yellow & red.

El vacío amoblado, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Study/office
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

13. Green and mustard tones boost the visual allure of this charming, well-lit bathroom.

Sypialnia Maluszka, Q2Design Q2Design
Q2Design

Q2Design
Q2Design
Q2Design
How does your stylish pad embrace playful colors?

