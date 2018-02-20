How to arrange furniture in a small living room

If there's one question that interior designers always seem to be asked, it's how to furnish and decorate a modest living room so that it look bigger and works more effectively. It's an understandable point of concern, given that living rooms are one of the most frequently used spaces in every home, particularly family households, it's natural for people to want to make them comfortable without straying into the realms of claustrophobia, but achieving the right proportions can be difficult.

We've found a fantastic article with a host of great ideas for small living rooms, here, but why not come with us now as we offer a more prescriptive way to tackle modest proportions. There are a number of elements and solutions to consider and we're going to look at them all, in detail, to give you as much information as possible to help you in your quest to adequately account for modest dimensions and difficult to work with spaces.