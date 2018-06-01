Chic elegance of neutral colors for the living room: 10 amazing examples

Colors are among the fundamental aspects of furnishing & decoration of the house. Time & again, design experts and room decorators have emphasized on the fact that the right selection of colors can go a long way in lending the desired look to the home spaces. The color palette can ring in a soft & romantic feel, impart a soothing allure, give a contemporary urbane flair or make the spaces look garish & unsightly as well. This applies to all the interior spaces, be it the private rooms like the bedroom & family room or the communal areas like the living room.

The living room is one such space where we receive & entertain guests and it is this room that plays a key role in forming the first impression about our dwelling in their minds. How we bedeck the living room is quite important in that it gives a glimpse of our taste & also reflects our personality. It follows that the colors adorning the living room must be selected carefully so that the room has an engaging visual harmony.

Today’s homify article walks you through 10 beautiful examples wherein neutral colors have been tastefully employed to work their charm & enhance the visual appeal of the living room. Featuring shades of white, cream, beige, gray and brown, these examples prove that you can beautify your home even without elaborate decor or very bright colors. These sober tones blend refinement with simplicity, adapting exquisitely to different styles of interior design- from the most modern to the most rustic. Sounds exciting? Have a closer look!