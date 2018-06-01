Your browser is out-of-date.

Chic elegance of neutral colors for the living room: 10 amazing examples

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Marconi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Living room
Colors are among the fundamental aspects of furnishing & decoration of the house. Time & again, design experts and room decorators have emphasized on the fact that the right selection of colors can go a long way in lending the desired look to the home spaces. The color palette can ring in a soft & romantic feel, impart a soothing allure, give a contemporary urbane flair or make the spaces look garish & unsightly as well. This applies to all the interior spaces, be it the private rooms like the bedroom & family room or the communal areas like the living room.

The living room is one such space where we receive & entertain guests and it is this room that plays a key role in forming the first impression about our dwelling in their minds. How we bedeck the living room is quite important in that it gives a glimpse of our taste & also reflects our personality. It follows that the colors adorning the living room must be selected carefully so that the room has an engaging visual harmony.

Today’s homify article walks you through 10 beautiful examples wherein neutral colors have been tastefully employed to work their charm & enhance the visual appeal of the living room. Featuring shades of white, cream, beige, gray and brown, these examples prove that you can beautify your home even without elaborate decor or very bright colors. These sober tones blend refinement with simplicity, adapting exquisitely to different styles of interior design- from the most modern to the most rustic. Sounds exciting? Have a closer look!

​Varied shades of beige complement the vintage charm of the armchair to exude a pleasingly wholesome flair.

Well-matched whites & grays make this industrial living room look simple yet delicate.

Elegance of the classic core serenades beige & brown earthiness in the luminous white backdrop.

Cream details with beige suggestions, noble sheen of wood and modish radiance enhance the regal aspect of this one.

Rustic hints & light grays inject plentiful charm into this splendid white preponderance neatly contrasted by the engaging mosaic floor.

Versatile finesse of gray bathes this entire living room with the subtle sass of stylish comfort.

Humble grandeur of wood steals the show with the voguish dark gray in tow, as the soothing white tonality brings in elegant softness.

Intrinsic exquisiteness of the Scandinavian style nails it here with the latent poise of pleasant hues & a dollop of radiant white.

Chic country-style accents & an old-world essence bedeck this bright living room tastefully garbed in white magnificence.

Welcoming blend of light wood & beige adds to the warmth, creating a plush romantic ambiance with sober neutrality.

Which of these fabulous examples resonate with your taste?

