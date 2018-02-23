7 must-haves from IKEA to pimp up your home!

Today’s homify article celebrates 7 statement pieces from IKEA, a renowned name in the furniture world. Well-known for affordable & fashionable designs, IKEA boasts of products with a superior quality, an enviable variety as well as an easy assembly. The exchange and refund services are also great selling points.
Among the many wonderful products of IKEA, are items that are considered as bestsellers. Simplistic and unobtrusive, these products offer numerous possibilities of home furnishing & decor through their neat & trendy design. They offer the home spaces an undeniable grace, be it the bedroom furniture, closet shelves, lighting accessories, or sofa-set for the living room. Home professionals are turning more & more towards IKEA to complete the furnishing design of contemporary residential projects, and to impart them an unquestionable flair irrespective of the style of interior design.
Join us as we walk you through IKEA's seven bestsellers that will definitely offer you a wide range of choices in a myriad of product lines, to add homey poise to your cozy spaces and cause your neighbors some serious home envy!
The simple L-shaped cushy sofa in the picture is an IKEA FRIHETEN product. This sofa is not too cumbersome and can be used as a bed if pulled out completely. Very useful when unexpected guests drop in, especially in small homes without a dedicated guest room, this sober yet very practical furnishing item is a great addition for any living room. In this image, the geometric patterned carpet, cushions and warm wooden furniture complement the elegant gray of the sofa-bed to create a cozy ambiance with independent functional areas for lounging & dining.
Even within the same single series, IKEA offers a large variety of sizes & colors to suit your taste & requirements. The NORDLI series of drawers is such a product series which extends a wide range of options to choose from. With convenient handle formats for easy opening & closing of drawers, NORDLI drawers are ideal for children's tables, bedroom closets, and TV accessories. Shown here is a small dressing room with a simple wardrobe housing NORDLI drawers with decent hanger space above. It is ideal for spaces with limited room for storage.
This small table from the IKEA LACK series is quite handy. Suitable for bedroom, kitchen, study, home-office or living room furniture, it can be used as an extra seat, a coffee table, a bedside table, or simply a space to store books, stationery & small accessories. In addition to white, LACK tables are also available in black, pink, green, yellow, etc. for you to make your choice.
The standing lamp in the picture is a product of HEKTAR, a sophisticated IKEA series of lighting accessories. Available in white & black colors, the luminous glow from this lamp adds a soft romantic feel to the bedroom or living room. Versatile for usage, it fits well into a modern urban interior, a warm Nordic styled home, as well as a homey rustic ambiance, helping create a comfy stance in style.
In case of limited dimensions, multi-functional furniture is quite handy in imparting a utilitarian character to the room. IKEA HEMNES bed with storage is such an example of dual-function furniture, that is popular because of its romantic & practical charm. Elegantly framed on three sides, this uniquely designed bed allows for a soothing repose. The generously spaced drawers underneath offer ample storage, helping you have a neat AND functionally sound cozy bedroom.
The KALLAX series offer graceful bookcases with a design that is as beautiful as it is practical. The cube-shaped bookcase is simple but rich in storage capacity, and boasts of the great advantage of use regardless of location. You can also add customized doors & drawers. The bookcase elegantly covers a big part of the wall, and can make for a great ally for your snug reading nook.
The KALLAX series of shelves can be easily incorporated to create a convenient shoebox in your mudroom or in the dressing room as shown. The basal idea is to make the most of the vertical space as practically as possible, without a feeling of cramped spaces. This arrangement of shelves offers plentiful room for tidily storing many pairs of shoes within a limited space.
IKEA furniture has the BIG advantage of hassle-free placement as desired; you can very easily add the new IKEA product to your interiors without deviating much from the existing furniture arrangement. Smart and sassy, watsay?