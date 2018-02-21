More often than not, the space below the stairs remains an area in want of a distinct functionality owing to the architectural design & interior decor. But time & again, home professionals have recognized the potential of this space as one that can serve in many ways. Be it a mini home-office, a small study nook, a bookcase, a concealed closet, a bar, or simply a space to flaunt your beautiful works of art/ ornamental plant collection, the space below the stairs can conveniently serve as a beautiful practical environment that is an integral part of the interiors of the home. Whatever be the style of interior design, employing the space below the stairs can be accomplished easily sans a huge expenditure; room decorators vouch for this space in lending a wholesome practical flair to the abode.

When redesigning our interiors, many of us are clueless about what usage to assign to this space, and this is where today’s homify article comes in! It offers 7 fabulous ideas to give a new lease of life to this previously dull area suffering from disuse. Take a good look and as per your taste & requirement, pick your favorite to impart that functional charm to the space below your stairs as you always wanted!