The most exotically rustic home you'll see today

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Garden Accessories & decoration
The rustic design aesthetic has long been a favorite of both interior designers and architects and when you see today's home, you're going to really understand why! A visually incredible and naturally evolving way of decorating, rustic looks are being increasingly combined with more exotic touches, to offer up a smorgasbord of comfort and style and we are huge fans of the effect. Come with us now, as we give you a tour of a fabulously rustic yet exotic modern home and see if you might be tempted to recreate the vibe in your own house.

What a first impression!

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Garden Accessories & decoration
This home has been masterfully crafted to create the perfect first impression and we are blown away by it! From the crazy paving outside, which has gleefully accepted a smattering of moss between the slabs, to the amazing modular single-storey design, the twists and turns just keep coming! From one angle, the modern elements are impossible to ignore, but then a rugged stone wall comes into play and reinvigorates the rustic energy. Amazing, no?

Lighting that brings everything to life.

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting
You might have been impressed by the sight of this home in stark daylight, but how about when it's lit up, at night? Radiating out an undeniable warmth, thanks to the illuminated richness of the dark wood inside, this home is a triumph of design and with so much glass in place as well, everybody can really appreciate all of the stylish elements that are working together, even if only from the suitably rustic garden.

Cozy corners that work beautifully.

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Windows & doors Windows
Before we dive inside, let's take a moment to appreciate not only the way the facade materials interplay with each other, but also what a cozy vibe is being emitted from the interior! Dark wood and smooth white render are a classically rustic facade material combination and by drawing them inside, there is an intrinsic cohesion that seems to have been born out of nature itself. If that isn't the very cornerstone of rustic authenticity, we don't know what is.

Amazing living spaces.

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Living roomSofas & armchairs
Is this interior rustic, colonial, natural or even a touch Eastern in influence? The answer is that it's all of the above and more! While the most definitive design scheme is rustic, there are so many other elements being drawn in that the overall finished aesthetic seems to be exotic and enigmatic, not to mention cozy and comfortable. Don't you feel the zen atmosphere, even just by looking at pictures?

Inspired use of glass.

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs ArtworkOther artistic objects
It's a little unusual to see a rustic home with so much glass in place but it works beautifully in this eclectic home. Drawing in a slew of natural light, it also allows for a constant connection to the outside world and offers a tangibly grounding effect that is pleasing and familiar. It's particularly unusual to have a bathroom encased in glass but it creates a charming and calm space that is so conducive to self-care that we really understand it.

A designated chill out zone.

Juanapur Farmhouse, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs SpaFurniture
Speaking of self-care, would you just look at this homeopathic spa? Perfect for massage and relaxation therapies, this room is an amazing space for any home-based therapy professional and must be a deeply cherished spot for the residents as well. You can really appreciate why rustic wood has formed the basis for the entire interior design scheme here, as it is no holistic in every way. Divine!

For a little more rustic inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 absolutely charming rustic kitchens.

Would a rustic home design be perfect for you?

